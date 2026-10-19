Cupid promoter Aditya Halwasiya buys stake in PC Jeweller; stock jumps

PC Jeweller Ltd shares jumped 14% on Monday after Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, chairman and managing director of Cupid Ltd, acquired a significant block of shares in the jewellery retailer. The transaction involved 5.10 crore equity shares valued at approximately ₹73.59 crore, with each share purchased at ₹14.43.
The acquisition was executed on October 15, 2026. Halwasiya's investment portfolio spans sectors including banking, financial services, organised retail and defence technology. His other investments include Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Baazar Style Retail, Karnataka Bank, South Indian Bank and Apollo Micro Systems.