Cupid promoter Aditya Halwasiya buys stake in PC Jeweller; stock jumps

PC Jeweller shares touched a high of ₹18.60, up 14.25% from their previous close of ₹16.28. The stock opened at ₹17 and touched a low of ₹16.91 during the session. The company's shares have gained 99.14% year-to-date.

PC Jeweller's debt-free status

The bulk deal comes after PC Jeweller completed a major financial restructuring exercise to clear its outstanding dues to its consortium of 14 banks. The company achieved debt-free status on September 25, 2026, after settling its outstanding bank liabilities.

The New Delhi-headquartered jewellery maker had previously carried debt of around ₹3,000 crore. It had opted for a one-time settlement of its outstanding bank dues in September 2024 as part of its efforts to resolve its debt obligations.

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About Aditya Kumar Halwasiya

Halwasiya heads Cupid Ltd, a listed company with businesses in healthcare and consumer products. He was identified as India's fastest wealth creator by percentage growth in the 2026 M3M Hurun India Rich List, with his wealth reported to have increased 859% to ₹18,800 crore.

PC Jeweller, established in 2005, manufactures, retails and exports gold, diamond, silver and wedding jewellery. The company is listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.