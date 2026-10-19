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Cupid promoter Aditya Halwasiya buys stake in PC Jeweller; stock jumps

Cupid promoter Aditya Halwasiya buys stake in PC Jeweller; stock jumps

PCJEWELLER16.28(12.66%)

The bulk deal comes after PC Jeweller completed a major financial restructuring exercise to clear its outstanding dues to its consortium of 14 banks

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 11:58 AM IST
Cupid promoter Aditya Halwasiya buys stake in PC Jeweller; stock jumpsPC Jeweller shares touched a high of ₹18.60, up around 14.25% from their previous close of ₹16.28.

PC Jeweller Ltd shares jumped 14% on Monday after Aditya Kumar Halwasiya, chairman and managing director of Cupid Ltd, acquired a significant block of shares in the jewellery retailer. The transaction involved 5.10 crore equity shares valued at approximately ₹73.59 crore, with each share purchased at ₹14.43.

The acquisition was executed on October 15, 2026. Halwasiya's investment portfolio spans sectors including banking, financial services, organised retail and defence technology. His other investments include Tourism Finance Corporation of India, Baazar Style Retail, Karnataka Bank, South Indian Bank and Apollo Micro Systems.

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PC Jeweller shares touched a high of ₹18.60, up 14.25% from their previous close of ₹16.28. The stock opened at ₹17 and touched a low of ₹16.91 during the session. The company's shares have gained 99.14% year-to-date.

PC Jeweller's debt-free status

The bulk deal comes after PC Jeweller completed a major financial restructuring exercise to clear its outstanding dues to its consortium of 14 banks. The company achieved debt-free status on September 25, 2026, after settling its outstanding bank liabilities.

The New Delhi-headquartered jewellery maker had previously carried debt of around ₹3,000 crore. It had opted for a one-time settlement of its outstanding bank dues in September 2024 as part of its efforts to resolve its debt obligations.

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About Aditya Kumar Halwasiya

Halwasiya heads Cupid Ltd, a listed company with businesses in healthcare and consumer products. He was identified as India's fastest wealth creator by percentage growth in the 2026 M3M Hurun India Rich List, with his wealth reported to have increased 859% to ₹18,800 crore.

PC Jeweller, established in 2005, manufactures, retails and exports gold, diamond, silver and wedding jewellery. The company is listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 11:58 AM IST
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