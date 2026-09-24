Hero Motors, SS Retail, Jindal Supreme shares extend post-listing gains; SS Retail turns multibagger

SS Retail, on the other hand, staged a strong debut, listing at Rs 639.10 on BSE, a premium of 50.73 per cent over its IPO price of Rs 424. The stock surged 16.06 per cent on Thursday to hit a high of Rs 888. At this level, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, gaining 109.43 per cent over the issue price.

Jindal Supreme also made a positive market debut, listing at Rs 121.90, up 31.08 per cent from its issue price of Rs 93. The stock climbed 5 per cent on Thursday to hit a high of Rs 134.38. With this, it traded 44.49 per cent higher than its IPO price.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said, "Those who have invested for listing-day gains can consider booking some profits in these market debutants. For any serious investment, investors should monitor the company's results for a couple of quarters, along with management commentary."

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On SS Retail, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Long-term investors may still find the underlying business relevant, with growth in organised retail, changing consumer preferences and expansion of the company's retail presence potentially supporting growth over the coming years. The key factor to consider is whether the company can convert this market opportunity into sustained revenue and earnings growth. The practical approach is to track business execution rather than focus only on the listing performance. Whether the current valuation becomes easier to justify in the future will depend on quarterly revenue growth, same-store sales, margins, store expansion and cash-flow generation."

On Jindal Supreme, Singh said, "In the short term, investors may focus on the company's revenue growth, order execution and ability to maintain profitability amid business expansion, while long-term investors may track capacity expansion, order-book growth and its presence in the steel and related products market. Upcoming results could provide further visibility on capacity utilisation, margin stability and cash-flow generation."

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On Hero Motors, Singh said, "The electric-drive motor market is also expected to grow at 28-32 per cent CAGR through CY31. For Hero Motors, fresh investments from investors might wait for price stability. The outlook will depend on the Company’s ability to sustain growth, improve profitability and cash generation."