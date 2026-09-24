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Hero Motors, SS Retail, Jindal Supreme shares extend post-listing gains; SS Retail turns multibagger

Hero Motors, SS Retail, Jindal Supreme shares extend post-listing gains; SS Retail turns multibagger

HEROMOTORS116.90(18.80%)

SS Retail, on the other hand, staged a strong debut, listing at Rs 639.10 on BSE, a premium of 50.73 per cent over its IPO price of Rs 424. The stock surged 16.06 per cent on Thursday to hit a high of Rs 888. At this level, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, gaining 109.43 per cent over the issue price.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 11:49 AM IST
Hero Motors, SS Retail, Jindal Supreme shares extend post-listing gains; SS Retail turns multibaggerJindal Supreme made a positive market debut, listing at Rs 121.90, up 31.08 per cent from its issue price of Rs 93.

Shares of Hero Motors Ltd, SS Retail Ltd and Jindal Supreme (India) Ltd extended their gains in Thursday's trade after the three stocks were listed on the exchanges on Wednesday.

Hero Motors made a weak debut, listing at Rs 82.10, a 2.26 per cent discount to its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 84. The stock recovered after listing and continued its upward move on Thursday, surging 20 per cent to hit a day's high of Rs 118.21. At this level, the scrip was trading 40.73 per cent above its issue price.

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SS Retail, on the other hand, staged a strong debut, listing at Rs 639.10 on BSE, a premium of 50.73 per cent over its IPO price of Rs 424. The stock surged 16.06 per cent on Thursday to hit a high of Rs 888. At this level, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, gaining 109.43 per cent over the issue price.

Jindal Supreme also made a positive market debut, listing at Rs 121.90, up 31.08 per cent from its issue price of Rs 93. The stock climbed 5 per cent on Thursday to hit a high of Rs 134.38. With this, it traded 44.49 per cent higher than its IPO price.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said, "Those who have invested for listing-day gains can consider booking some profits in these market debutants. For any serious investment, investors should monitor the company's results for a couple of quarters, along with management commentary."

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On SS Retail, Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "Long-term investors may still find the underlying business relevant, with growth in organised retail, changing consumer preferences and expansion of the company's retail presence potentially supporting growth over the coming years. The key factor to consider is whether the company can convert this market opportunity into sustained revenue and earnings growth. The practical approach is to track business execution rather than focus only on the listing performance. Whether the current valuation becomes easier to justify in the future will depend on quarterly revenue growth, same-store sales, margins, store expansion and cash-flow generation."

On Jindal Supreme, Singh said, "In the short term, investors may focus on the company's revenue growth, order execution and ability to maintain profitability amid business expansion, while long-term investors may track capacity expansion, order-book growth and its presence in the steel and related products market. Upcoming results could provide further visibility on capacity utilisation, margin stability and cash-flow generation."

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On Hero Motors, Singh said, "The electric-drive motor market is also expected to grow at 28-32 per cent CAGR through CY31. For Hero Motors, fresh investments from investors might wait for price stability. The outlook will depend on the Company’s ability to sustain growth, improve profitability and cash generation."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 11:49 AM IST
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