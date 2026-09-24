All about Venu Srinivasan, the 73-yr-old TVS scion at the centre of Tata boardroom showdown

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Who is Venu Srinivasan?

The grandson of the TVS Group founder T V Sundaram Iyengar, Srinivasan studied engineering at the College of Engineering, Guindy and management at Purdue University. He has received a Doctor of Management by Purdue University and a Doctor of Science by University of Warwick and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

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Under his leadership, TVS Motor grew into a major two- and three-wheeler maker. Quality management was a defining feature of Srinivasan's tenure. TVS Motor's brakes business won the Deming Prize in 1998, while Srinivasan received the Ishikawa-Kano Award in 2012.

In January 2020, Srinivasan received the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. In 2022, he was also appointed as a non-official director on the Reserve Bank of India's Central Board. In 2025, Venu Srinivasan stepped away from day-to-day leadership, handing the operational reins to his son Sudarshan Venu. At present, he is the chairman emeritus of TVS Motor and the non-executive chairman of TVS Holdings.

From TVS boardroom to Tata Sons

Srinivasan is a board member of both Tata Sons and Tata Trusts. Srinivasan has been on the Tata Sons board since 2016 and is one of the longest-serving member of the Tata Sons board.

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He is also the vice-chairman of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and has also served as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT). Venu Srinivasan was reappointed as an SDTT trustee last year.

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When Srinivasan, Noel Tata landed on opposite sides

At the Tata Sons board meeting on September 17, four directors, including Srinivasan, backed the reappointment of Natarajan Chandrasekaran as the chairman. The board also backed plans to list Tata Sons. Noel Tata was the only director who voted against both Chandrasekaran's reappointment and Tata Sons listing.

Day before the meeting, the SDTT tried to prevent Srinivasan from voting after he hinted at supporting Tata Sons listing. Venu Srinivasan rejected the directive, saying that his responsibilities as a director required him to act in the company's interests instead of following the position of one shareholder. Later, Tata Trusts challenged Chandrasekaran's reappointment, calling it "illegal" and a "legal nullity".

The TVS-Chandrasekaran family link

The latest twist in the tale came when filings indicating business relations N Chandrasekaran's family and Venu Srinivasan-led TVS Motors surfaced. As per the filings accessed by Mint, Chandrasekaran's family members have business relations with TVS Motors even as Srinivasan cast a decisive vote backing Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

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Whether either of the two apprised the board about the relationship or not is not known yet. Chandrasekaran's wife Lalitha and son Pranav are directors of Hanno One Warehousing Pvt Ltd, established in March 2025, as per the ministry of corporate affairs. Hanno Infra LLP owns 99.99% of the company, with Lalitha signing on behalf of the LLP.

In June last year, TVS Motor leased 17 acres of farmland in Tamil Nadu's Uddanapalli village to Hanno One. HDFC Bank subsequently offered Hanno One a ₹60 crore construction loan. The project involves a 3.3 lakh sq ft warehouse, with a term-sheet estimated cost of ₹106.3 crore. It is scheduled for completion by March 2027.

READ MORE | Tata power play: Chandrasekaran family's TVS ties emerge days after Venu Srinivasan backs his third term

Relationship with Noel Tata

Srinivasan backed Noel Tata's elevation as Tata Trusts chairman in 2024 after Ratan Tata's death. In 2025, Noel and fellow trustees backed Venu Srinivasan's reappointment as vice chairman under a framework concerning trustee tenure.

Later, Srinivasan raised concerns over the Trusts' internal governance practices, especially over the process of appointing new trustees. The regulatory restrictions led to the postponement of Tata Sons' annual general meeting (AGM) because the required quorum could not be met.