Maruti Suzuki commissions 300 kW green hydrogen plant at Manesar

The company said solar power generated during holidays, which would otherwise remain unused, will be used to operate the electrolyser. The hydrogen produced will be stored and subsequently used in manufacturing operations.

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Based on the learnings from the pilot, Maruti Suzuki plans to scale up the adoption of green hydrogen technology across its manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Gujarat.

Maruti targets lower manufacturing emissions

The green hydrogen project is part of Maruti Suzuki’s broader strategy to reduce the carbon footprint of its manufacturing operations.

The company currently has a manufacturing-related carbon footprint of around 615,000 tonnes and aims to bring this down to 266,000 tonnes by FY2030-31 through multiple clean-energy technologies.

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Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said India’s competitiveness as a manufacturing hub may depend not only on cost and quality but also on CO2 intensity.

The company’s clean-energy strategy includes expanding solar power, biogas and battery energy storage, alongside green hydrogen.

At its Kharkhoda facility, Maruti Suzuki is in the advanced stages of setting up a 10 tonnes-per-day biogas plant, which is expected to be commissioned during FY2026-27. The company has also commissioned a 1 MWh battery energy storage system at the facility.

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Maruti Suzuki has also started integrating compressed biogas (CBG) as a process fuel. Its board has approved four CBG projects with a total budget allocation of ₹561 crore.

