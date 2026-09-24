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Maruti Suzuki commissions 300 kW green hydrogen plant at Manesar

Maruti Suzuki commissions 300 kW green hydrogen plant at Manesar

MARUTI12,142.00(0.72%)

Pilot plant will use surplus solar power to produce green hydrogen, which will be blended with natural gas for manufacturing operations.

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Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 12:37 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki commissions 300 kW green hydrogen plant at ManesarMaruti Suzuki plans to scale up the adoption of green hydrogen technology

Maruti Suzuki India has commissioned a 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyser plant at its Manesar manufacturing facility in Haryana, marking the automaker’s first such plant.

The pilot project will use surplus solar power generated at the facility to produce green hydrogen. The hydrogen will be blended with natural gas and used as process fuel in manufacturing operations.

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The company said solar power generated during holidays, which would otherwise remain unused, will be used to operate the electrolyser. The hydrogen produced will be stored and subsequently used in manufacturing operations.

MUST READ | Maruti Suzuki expects CNG vehicles to account for 50% of its sales

Based on the learnings from the pilot, Maruti Suzuki plans to scale up the adoption of green hydrogen technology across its manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Gujarat.

Maruti targets lower manufacturing emissions

The green hydrogen project is part of Maruti Suzuki’s broader strategy to reduce the carbon footprint of its manufacturing operations.

The company currently has a manufacturing-related carbon footprint of around 615,000 tonnes and aims to bring this down to 266,000 tonnes by FY2030-31 through multiple clean-energy technologies.

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Maruti Suzuki MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said India’s competitiveness as a manufacturing hub may depend not only on cost and quality but also on CO2 intensity.

The company’s clean-energy strategy includes expanding solar power, biogas and battery energy storage, alongside green hydrogen.

At its Kharkhoda facility, Maruti Suzuki is in the advanced stages of setting up a 10 tonnes-per-day biogas plant, which is expected to be commissioned during FY2026-27. The company has also commissioned a 1 MWh battery energy storage system at the facility.

MUST READ | Maruti Suzuki hikes prices for 3rd time in 2026; select models to get costlier by Rs 20,000

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Maruti Suzuki has also started integrating compressed biogas (CBG) as a process fuel. Its board has approved four CBG projects with a total budget allocation of ₹561 crore.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chetan Bhutani
Chetan Bhutani

Chetan Bhutani is a New Delhi-based economic policy journalist with ten years of experience in reporting and breaking stories about economic policy pertaining to India's infrastructure and financial sector, including highways, finance, railways, shipping, telecom, petroleum, and natural gas and currently works as an Associate Editor for Business Today TV. He is a journalist who works across multiple platforms and languages and offers in-depth coverage of the auto industry, regulations, new products, and reviews. Also, he has extensively reported about the actions taken by investigative authorities in relation to corporate and bank frauds as well as significant insolvency cases. Bhutani keeps a tight eye on all aspects of the government's public policies, from their creation to their implementation. In addition to his job, Chetan enjoys scheduling official appointments, travelling, going on road trips, playing cricket, and squash. Also, he is passionate about addressing climate change and road safety. He is a public policy enthusiast and has a master's degree in Public Administration.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 12:36 PM IST
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