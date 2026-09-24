Insurance penetration at 3.7%: Where India’s biggest protection gap lies

The report highlights a sharp difference between life and non-life insurance. Life insurance penetration in India stood at 2.7% of GDP, relatively close to the global benchmark of 3%. However, non-life insurance penetration was only 1%, significantly below the global average.

This means the protection gap is concentrated largely in general insurance, including areas such as health and motor cover.

Financial inclusion has moved faster

The insurance gap becomes more pronounced when compared with India’s progress in other financial services.

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Adult bank-account ownership increased from 53% in 2014 to 89% in 2025, while demat accounts expanded nearly eightfold, from around 28 million in FY2017 to approximately 225 million in FY2026.

Yet the number of in-force individual life insurance policies remained broadly flat at around 330 million between FY2017 and FY2025.

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McKinsey said insurance remains the major financial-services sector that has not fully benefited from India’s broader financial-inclusion gains.

India’s insurance penetration vs global benchmark

Insurance segment India’s penetration Global benchmark Gap Life insurance 2.7% of GDP 3.0% 0.3 percentage points Non-life insurance 1.0% of GDP 4.3% 3.3 percentage points Overall insurance 3.7% of GDP 7.3% 3.6 percentage points

Source: McKinsey & Company

Health insurance shows both growth and a gap

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Health insurance has emerged as an important growth engine within general insurance. It accounted for approximately 38% of the general insurance market and grew at around 17% CAGR between FY2022 and FY2025.

The number of people covered under individual health insurance increased from around 32 million in FY2017 to 60 million in FY2025. However, when government-sponsored schemes are included, only around 39% of India’s population is covered by health insurance, according to the report.

Rising risks could increase demand

The need for insurance is also changing as household and business risks evolve. McKinsey points to rising healthcare costs, longer life expectancy, greater asset ownership, climate-related risks and increasing income volatility as factors that could increase demand for financial protection.

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AI and digital infrastructure could help close the gap

The report identifies digital infrastructure, regulatory reforms and AI as potential enablers for the next phase of insurance growth. AI could support more personalised sales, faster underwriting and claims decisions, fraud detection and automated customer servicing.

McKinsey Partner Abhilash Sridharan said the focus should move beyond isolated AI pilots towards redesigning core workflows across distribution, underwriting, claims and customer service.

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For India, the challenge is therefore not simply expanding access to financial services, but translating that access into adequate insurance protection across underserved households, businesses and regions.

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