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PB Fintech shares crack 34% to hit 52-week low after Irdai consultation paper; more pain ahead?

PB Fintech shares crack 34% to hit 52-week low after Irdai consultation paper; more pain ahead?

POLICYBZR1,244.50(34.02%)

The stock dwindled 34 per cent from its previous close to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 1,247.40 on BSE. The proposed changes could have a bearing on the commission structure for insurance distributors across products.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 3:27 PM IST
PB Fintech shares crack 34% to hit 52-week low after Irdai consultation paper; more pain ahead?PB Fintech recently clarified that reports suggesting that Yashish Dahiya, Chairman, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, intended to resign or step down from his position were "false and baseless".

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, fell sharply in Thursday's trade after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) released its consultation paper on commissions, Expenses of Management (EoM) and distribution reforms.

The stock dwindled 34 per cent from its previous close to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 1,247.40 on BSE. The proposed changes could have a bearing on the commission structure for insurance distributors across products.

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Emkay Global said the proposed reforms seek to address concerns around mis-selling and make insurance more affordable. However, it said the proposed reduction in distribution commissions could affect the economics of insurance distribution.

"The intent behind the proposed reform could be noble, to address the root cause behind mis-selling and also to make insurance more affordable. However, the drastic cut in distribution commission would also make insurance distribution an unviable business and an unattractive vocation. And this could severely backfire, hurting the regulator's growth agenda and 'Insurance for All by 2047'," the brokerage said.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the proposed Irdai norms on commissions could be negative for companies such as PB Fintech. He added that investors with a medium- to short-term view should consider selling on rise.

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According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "PB Fintech's stock is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 1,590."

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, suggested that the counter is appearing weak on charts. He added that resistance is seen near Rs 1,420 on the higher end.

The sharp decline in PB Fintech came amid weakness across several insurance stocks. Shares of Max Financial Services Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd were also trading lower during the session.

Separately, PB Fintech recently clarified that reports suggesting that Yashish Dahiya, Chairman, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, intended to resign or step down from his position were "false and baseless".

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"The Company categorically denies this speculation and confirms that it is false and baseless. Mr. Dahiya continues to serve as the Chairman, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has expressly confirmed that he has no intention of resigning, stepping down or relinquishing his responsibilities and will continue to lead the Company in his present capacity," the company stated.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 11:19 AM IST
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