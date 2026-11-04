Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
This small-cap ferrous metal firm declares Rs 5/share dividend; check record date, Q2 results

This small-cap ferrous metal firm declares Rs 5/share dividend; check record date, Q2 results

IMFA1,126.40(2.46%)

The company reported a 50.62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 148.77 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 98.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 3:39 PM IST
This small-cap ferrous metal firm declares Rs 5/share dividend; check record date, Q2 resultsRevenue increased 34.72 per cent YoY to Rs 968.17 crore in the September quarter, against Rs 718.65 crore in Q2 FY26.

A small-cap ferrous metal player, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA), on Wednesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY27, alongside its September quarter (Q2 FY27) earnings.

Record date

The company has fixed Thursday, November 12, 2026, as the record date to determine the shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before December 3, 2026, IMFA said.

Q2 earnings

IMFA reported a 50.62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 148.77 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 98.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue increased 34.72 per cent YoY to Rs 968.17 crore in the September quarter, against Rs 718.65 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 235.04 crore, compared with Rs 138.34 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its Kalinganagar greenfield project was inaugurated, taking its total installed ferro chrome capacity to 534,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) and reinforcing its position as India's largest ferro chrome producer.

Advertisement

Commissioning activities for the second furnace have commenced, and hot metal tapping is expected soon, IMFA also said.

Additionally, the company's board approved a capex of Rs 375 crore to increase chrome ore production and low-carbon ferro chrome production.

Stock performance

Shares of IMFA climbed 2.28 per cent to settle at Rs 1,123.60 on Wednesday. However, the stock remains down 24.67 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The small-cap company commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 6,062.28 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026 3:39 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more