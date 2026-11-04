This small-cap ferrous metal firm declares Rs 5/share dividend; check record date, Q2 results

The company has fixed Thursday, November 12, 2026, as the record date to determine the shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend.

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The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before December 3, 2026, IMFA said.

Q2 earnings

IMFA reported a 50.62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 148.77 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 98.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue increased 34.72 per cent YoY to Rs 968.17 crore in the September quarter, against Rs 718.65 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 235.04 crore, compared with Rs 138.34 crore in the year-ago period.

The company said its Kalinganagar greenfield project was inaugurated, taking its total installed ferro chrome capacity to 534,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) and reinforcing its position as India's largest ferro chrome producer.

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Commissioning activities for the second furnace have commenced, and hot metal tapping is expected soon, IMFA also said.

Additionally, the company's board approved a capex of Rs 375 crore to increase chrome ore production and low-carbon ferro chrome production.

Stock performance

Shares of IMFA climbed 2.28 per cent to settle at Rs 1,123.60 on Wednesday. However, the stock remains down 24.67 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The small-cap company commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 6,062.28 crore.