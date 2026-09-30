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ICICI AMC, Aarti Pharmalabs, LG India: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

ICICI AMC, Aarti Pharmalabs, LG India: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

AARTIPHARM972.80(6.43%)

Axis Direct said that ICICI Prudential AMC has recaptured the 20, 50 and 100-day SMAs and rebounded sharply, which reconfirms bullish sentiment.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 8:25 AM IST
ICICI AMC, Aarti Pharmalabs, LG India: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop lossAarti Pharmalabs scaled a record high after decisively breaking above its multi-month resistance zone on a closing basis, said the brokerage.

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday despite posting a sharp recovery in the second half. Global headwinds including crude oil prices and bond yields triggered FII selling, dampening the sentiments for the equity markets. The BSE Sensex tumbled 242.65 points, or 0.33 per cent, to end at 72,529.07, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 64.05 points, or 0.28 per cent, to settle at 22,716.20.

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Select buzzing stocks including LG Electronics India Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vaishnavi Jagtap, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Axis Direct has to say about these stocks for Wednesday's trading session:

Aarti Pharmalabs | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,010-1,085 | Stop Loss: Rs 950
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd scaled a record high of Rs 985 after decisively breaking above its multi-month resistance zone of Rs 955–975 on a closing basis, demonstrating strong bullish sentiment. The breakout was supported by heavy trading volumes, signalling robust market participation. Reinforcing the upward trajectory, the stock continues to trade comfortably above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, while daily and weekly Bollinger Band buy signals point to building momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,010-1,085, and its downside support zone is the Rs 950-900 levels.

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LG Electronics India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,770-1,810 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,690
LG India continues its upward trajectory, marked by a consistent pattern of higher tops and bottoms. A strong bullish revival was underscored as the stock reclaimed its 20-day SMA at Rs 1,665 and bounced back sharply, followed by a decisive breakout above a five-week down-sloping trendline near the Rs 1,700 level. Trading firmly above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs—all of which are sloping upward alongside price gains—the technical structure remains firmly positive. The RSI across daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes holds firmly in favourable territory, pointing to sustained and broadening momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,770-1,810, and its downside support zone is Rs 1,700-1,685.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,370-3,450 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,145
ICICI AMC has been consolidating within a down-sloping channel for the past 3-4 weeks. However, with the current price action, it is hovering around the breakout zone of Rs 3,280-3,300 levels. Recently, the stock has recaptured the 20, 50 and 100-day SMAs and rebounded sharply, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily and weekly strength indicators are in positive territory, showing rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 3,370-3,450, and its downside support zone is the Rs 3,160-3,130 levels.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 8:25 AM IST
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