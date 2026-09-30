ICICI AMC, Aarti Pharmalabs, LG India: Top stocks to trade — Key levels, target prices & stop loss

Aarti Pharmalabs | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,010-1,085 | Stop Loss: Rs 950

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd scaled a record high of Rs 985 after decisively breaking above its multi-month resistance zone of Rs 955–975 on a closing basis, demonstrating strong bullish sentiment. The breakout was supported by heavy trading volumes, signalling robust market participation. Reinforcing the upward trajectory, the stock continues to trade comfortably above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, while daily and weekly Bollinger Band buy signals point to building momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,010-1,085, and its downside support zone is the Rs 950-900 levels.



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LG Electronics India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,770-1,810 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,690

LG India continues its upward trajectory, marked by a consistent pattern of higher tops and bottoms. A strong bullish revival was underscored as the stock reclaimed its 20-day SMA at Rs 1,665 and bounced back sharply, followed by a decisive breakout above a five-week down-sloping trendline near the Rs 1,700 level. Trading firmly above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs—all of which are sloping upward alongside price gains—the technical structure remains firmly positive. The RSI across daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes holds firmly in favourable territory, pointing to sustained and broadening momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 1,770-1,810, and its downside support zone is Rs 1,700-1,685.



ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,370-3,450 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,145

ICICI AMC has been consolidating within a down-sloping channel for the past 3-4 weeks. However, with the current price action, it is hovering around the breakout zone of Rs 3,280-3,300 levels. Recently, the stock has recaptured the 20, 50 and 100-day SMAs and rebounded sharply, which reconfirms bullish sentiment. The daily and weekly strength indicators are in positive territory, showing rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 3,370-3,450, and its downside support zone is the Rs 3,160-3,130 levels.