IRFC, RVNL, YES Bank, Voda Idea, Tata Steel and NHPC shares see high volumes on NSE; Mankind tops turnover

Vodafone Idea saw 14,87,85,009 shares worth Rs 197 crore changing hands. It was followed by YES Bank, which saw 13,38,24,506 shares worth Rs 318 crore changing hands. NHPC Ltd recorded a volume of 3,05,68,351 shares.

Vodafone Idea Ltd YES Bank Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), Tata Steel Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, NHPC Ltd, RVNL and Zomato Ltd are among stocks that saw huge volumes on NSE in Tuesday's trade. Mankind Pharma led the NSE turnover chart amid block deal, data available on active NSE stocks suggested.

Vodafone Idea shares edged 0.38 per cent lower at Rs 13.25 on NSE. The Vodafone Idea counter saw 14,87,85,009 shares worth Rs 197 crore changing hands. It was followed by YES Bank, which saw 13,38,24,506 shares worth Rs 318 crore changing hands. This stock fell 0.63 per cent to Rs 23.75.

IRFC shares climbed 5.21 per cent to Rs 140.95 as 7,80,76,240 shares worth Rs 1,138 crore changed hands. Tata Steel share edged 0.20 per cent higher at Rs 152.10, as 3,38,18,424 Tata Steel shares worth Rs 513 crore changed hands. Indus Towers shares were up 2.06 per cent at Rs 276.90. A total of 3,06,67,850 Indus Towers shares worth Rs 857 crore changed hands.

NHPC Ltd recorded a volume of 3,05,68,351 shares. The NHPC stock added 1.23 per cent to Rs 86.10. RVNL, Zomato, Infibeam Avenues Ltd, GLT Infra, Dish TV, Power Grid, Punjab National Bank and IREDA saw rise in volumes.

RVNL has signed a memorandum of understanding with Airports Authority of India for construction of subway to connect operational area to the AAI residential colony in Kolkata. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 229.43 crore including GST.

Punjab National Bank has raised Rs 1.859 crore through the allotment of 8.47 per cent unsecured, subordinated, non-convertible, fully paid-up, perpetual, taxable, Basel Ill compliant bonds on private placement basis. The non-convertible taxable bonds will qualify as Additional Tier I capital.

In turnover terms, Mankind Pharma Ltd led the chart as Rs 3,097 crore worth bank shares changed hands. There were reports that an affiliate of private equity firm ChrysCapital, Beige Ltd, was looking to shed 2.90 per cent stake in the drugmaker through block deals, as per a CNBC-TV18 report. Business Today could not independently verify the report.

"We estimate the float to move to 25 per cent, making the stock safe to qualify above Rs 1,850 level at current global cut-off levels. The cut off levels are dynamic and changes on daily basis," Nuvama noted.

Nuvama Alternative & Quant Desk estimated a potential inflow of $156 million, equivalent to 5 million shares, with an impressive 15 days impact. "We believe the stock, with limited float available, should continue to do well and easily cross Rs 2,500 level in a short time," Nuvama said.

HDFC Bank, IRFC, Indus Towers, Reliance Industries, RVNL and IndusInd Bank were some other stocks leading the turnover chart on NSE.