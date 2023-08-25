KFin Technologies shares hit 52-week high as Jefferies assigns buy call

Shares of KFin Technologies Ltd zoomed 14% to a fresh 52 week high in Friday’s trade after foreign brokerage firm Jefferies initiated a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500. KFin Technologies shares rose 14.31% to Rs 439.90 against the previous close of Rs 384.80 on BSE. Market cap of KFin Technologies rose to Rs 7283.07 crore. 3.89 lakh shares of the firm changing hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.60 crore on BSE. Later, the stock closed 11.14% higher at Rs 427.65 on BSE.

KFin Technologies stock rose 28% in the last three months. The stock touched its yearly high of Rs 439.90 on August 25, 2023 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 271.05 on March 29, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 55.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Jefferies said KFin is a leading player providing services to mutual funds and issuer solutions to listed corporates. “It enjoys market leadership, and will benefit from financialisation of savings,” the brokerage said.

Jefferies expects healthy growth in profit and cash flow for the company.

K-Fin is aggressively expanding its international presence in RTA and FA services, focusing on markets 2.5 times the size of India. With 48 clients abroad, recent wins in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand's top-5 bank for fund admin, K-Fin is poised for growth. In AIF/PMS, they serve around 250 clients, anticipating 30% CAGR in revenues. Their segment share should increase from 9% to 13% in 3 years due to AUM growth, higher fees, and compliance work, the brokerage said. Jefferies said that KFin Tech is currently trading 29 times its FY24 PE estimates, which is at discount to its peers like Camsonline.

Shares of KFin Technologies made their market debut last year. The stock listed on December 29 at Rs 369 on BSE, 0.82% higher to the IPO price. The stock listed at Rs 367 on NSE. The IPO of KFin Technologies was open from December 19 to December 21. The IPO had a price band of Rs 347-366 per share.

