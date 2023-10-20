MMTC, Suzlon Energy, JP Power, NMDC Steel shares fall amid heavy volumes; IGL, NBCC lead turnover

MMTC Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power) and NMDC Steel Ltd were among NSE-listed stocks that fell up to 13 per cent and saw high volumes in Friday's trade. NBCC Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Reliance Industries Ltd were among stocks that saw heavy turnover during the trading session.

YES Bank topped the volume chart. The private lender gained 1.47 per cent to Rs 17.30 ahead of its September quarter results on Saturday. Nomura India has initiated covered on this private bank with a 'Neutral' call and a target of Rs 16.50.

RattanIndia Power Ltd tanked 3.39 per cent to Rs 7.35, with Rs 113 crore worth 14,48,03,673 company shares changing hands. NBCC shares went 2.97 per cent down to Rs 68.65. A total of 12,54,30,690 NBCC shares worth Rs 890 crore changed hands so far.

IRB Infra edged 0.42 per cent lower to Rs 35.20, as 10,76,16,534 IRB Infra shares worth Rs 388 crore changed hands. Vodafone Idea declined 2.02 per cent to Rs 31.90. A total of 9,82,99,671 Vodafone Idea shares worth Rs 117 crore changed hands. JP Power shares slipped 3.52per cent to Rs 9.60. A total of 8,03,10,690 JP Power stocks changed hands worth Rs 79 crore.

Sulzon Energy Ltd shed 1.58 per cent to Rs 31.10 as 5,48,09,907 shares worth Rs 173 crore changed hands. MMTC plunged hit a 10 per cent lower circuit limit at Rs 63.55, as Rs 346 crore worth 5,36,19,748 shares changed hands. NMDC Steel dived 13.14 per cent to Rs 43.30, with the stock seeing 4,14,49,725 shares changing hands. Reliance Power, Zomato, South Indian Bank, JP Associates and Punjab National Bank were among other stock that saw high volumes in Friday's trade.

In turnover terms, HDFC Bank topped the chart. The private lender saw a Rs 945 crore turnover. NBCC, IGL, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Angel One, Tata Motors and Zomato were among other stocks seeing high turnover today.

Also read: Hot stocks on October 20, 2023: YES Bank, Tanla Platforms, Titagarh Rail, Dilip Buildcon, and more

Also read: Bombay Burmah Trading shares zoom 20% today to hit one-year high; here's what tech charts indicate