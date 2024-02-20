Multibagger stocks: Inox Wind, MRPL, MIC Electronics, Azad Engineering shares see price band revisions

Inox Wind Ltd, MIC Electronics Ltd, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), Azad Engineering Ltd and HPL Electric & Power Ltd are over a dozen stocks, whose price bands have been revised by stock exchanges with effect from February 20.

The price band for Inox Wind Ltd has been revised to 5 per cent, as the scrip soared 223 per cent in the last six months. The price band for state-run MRPL has been revised to 10 per cent. This PSU multibagger stock is up 116 per cent in 2024 so far and 441 per cent in the last one year. MIC Electronics, whose shares are up 53 per cent in 2024 so far and 319.74 per cent in the last one year, has also seen its price band getting revised to 5 per cent.

Azad Engineering, whose shares are up 134 per cent over its IPO issue price, has seen a price band revision to 5 per cent. HPL Electric & Power, whose shares are up 343 per cent in the last one year, saw its price band getting revised to 5 per cent.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, Pressure Sensitive Systems India Ltd, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd, Vanta Bioscience Ltd and Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd saw their price bands getting revised to 5 per cent.

The price bands for Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd, Shakti Press Ltd, Shamrock Industrial Company Ltd, Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd, KMF Builders & Developers Ltd, BLB Ltd and Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises Ltd are revised to 2 per cent.

