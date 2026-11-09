SBI, Wipro, IOCL, Union Bank among top stocks to buy for short-term gains; check price targets

Amid the fresh buying interest in the Indian equity markets, select domestic brokerage firms including SMC Global Securities, SMIFS and Bajaj Broking have suggested select stocks including Indian Oil, Union Bank of India, Wipro and State Bank of India based on their strong technical parameters and sound chart patterns. Here's what these brokerage firms have to say on these counters:
Indian Oil Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 160 | Stop Loss: Rs 137
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) is exhibiting a constructive bullish setup after breaking out of a prolonged consolidation range, signaling fresh upside momentum. The stock has seen strong price and volume participation near the breakout zone, indicating accumulation and reinforcing the strength of the move. The current setup reflects improving price structure, with key moving averages turning supportive and momentum indicators gaining strength. As long as the stock sustains above the breakout zone, the bias remains positive. The technical setup remains constructive with upside potential towards Rs 160 from the current market price of Rs 144.50, while the bullish structure will remain intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 137 on a closing basis. A sustained move above the recent breakout level could attract fresh buying interest and drive the stock towards the stated target in the coming weeks.
Recommended By: SMIFS