Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Adani Power shares rise 2% on pact for 770 MW Bhutan hydropower project

Adani Power shares rise 2% on pact for 770 MW Bhutan hydropower project

ADANIPOWER203.33(1.16%)

Adani Power will hold 49% in the project company, while DGPC will hold the remaining 51%. Both companies will have the right to appoint three directors each to the board, while capital contributions will be made in the agreed proportion. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 10:59 AM IST
Adani Power shares rise 2% on pact for 770 MW Bhutan hydropower projectAdani Power shares touched a high of Rs 205.40, up 2.34% from the previous close of Rs 200.70.

Adani Power Ltd shares rose 2% in Tuesday's trade after the company signed a shareholders agreement with Bhutan's state-owned Druk Green Power Corp. Ltd (DGPC) to set up a 770 MW Chamkharchhu-I Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan. The agreement was signed on October 5, 2026, with the two companies agreeing to jointly develop the project.

Advertisement

Under the agreement, Adani Power and DGPC will jointly incorporate a public company in Bhutan with a 49:51 shareholding structure. Adani Power will hold 49% in the project company, while DGPC will hold the remaining 51%. Both companies will have the right to appoint three directors each to the board, while capital contributions will be made in the agreed proportion.

Adani Power shares touched a high of Rs 205.40, up 2.34% from the previous close of Rs 200.70.

The Chamkharchhu-I project will be developed under the Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model and will have a 30-year concession from the date of commercial operation. Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2027, with commissioning targeted within six years of groundbreaking. The project is located in central Bhutan's Zhemgang District on the Chamkarchhu River.

Advertisement

The project marks the second major hydropower collaboration between Adani Power and DGPC, following the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydroelectric Project agreement signed in September 2025. It also forms part of the broader 5,000 MW hydropower development partnership between the Adani Group and DGPC under a memorandum of understanding signed in May 2025.

Commenting on the development, Anil Sardana, Managing Director of Adani Power, said, "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with the Royal Government of Bhutan and DGPC through the Chamkharchhu Hydroelectric Project. Hydropower will play a pivotal role in accelerating South Asia's energy transition, and this project will contribute significantly to enhancing energy security, reducing carbon intensity, and advancing shared sustainability goals."

"While the project is expected to help meet Bhutan's peak winter electricity requirements, it will also enable the export of surplus green power to India during the summer months, creating long-term value for both nations, Sardana said.

Advertisement

The company said both organisations remain engaged in evaluating additional hydropower opportunities under the broader 5,000 MW development programme.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 10:59 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more