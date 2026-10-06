Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank rose over 4% in early deals on Tuesday the lender reported a 24.7% year-on-year increase in net advances for the September 2026 quarter. Advances rose to Rs 5.77 lakh crore as of September 30, 2026. Total deposits rose 23.2% YoY to Rs 6.51 lakh crore, while CASA deposits increased 11.3% to Rs 2.49 lakh crore. The bank also reported $5.78 billion (around Rs 55,344 crore) in FCNR(B) deposits under the RBI’s swap facility. Advances of $1.68 billion, or around Rs 16,110 crore, against these deposits were held by the bank's international branches.
Net advances rose 12.7% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 5.12 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026. Average net advances stood at Rs 5.47 lakh crore, up 22.1% YoY and 10.5% QoQ.