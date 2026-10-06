'Airspace restrictions have resulted in...': Airlines seek 25% landing parking charge relief for airlines amid West Asia conflict

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, has written to Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu seeking urgent support for domestic carriers facing rising costs linked to the continuing West Asia conflict since April 2026. In its letter dated 25 September 2026, the industry body said airlines were under “severe financial pressure” because of airspace restrictions, flight diversions, rupee depreciation, higher operating costs and a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices.
Among its requests, the FIA asked the government to extend the 25% reduction in landing and parking charges for domestic flights, saying the earlier relief granted under an AERA order expired on 7 July 2026. The body said airlines were continuing to maintain “connectivity and uninterrupted services”, but sustained cost increases were hurting finances as fares could not be raised immediately because tickets were often sold well in advance.