Stocks in news: SBI Cards, NBCC, Cipla, Dabur and more

The domestic equity market closed lower on Friday. Sensex fell 188 points to end the session at 65,794 and Nifty lost 33 points to settle at 19,732.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Aurobindo Pharma

The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has finished a pre-approval inspection (PAI) of Unit-I & III of formulation manufacturing facility of APL Healthcare in Telangana with zero observations. The inspection, conducted during the November 13-17 period, was closed with "No Action Indicated (NAI)". APL Healthcare is a subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma.

SBI Cards and Payment Services

After the Reserve Bank of India on November 16, tightened rules for consumer credit and bank credit to NBFCs, the credit card issuing company said it would impact the capital adequacy ratios for banks and NBFCs, and for SBI Card, it would reduce capital adequacy by around 4 percent.

NBCC

NBCC has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). ICAI has awarded the planning, designing and execution of its buildings and renovation works at various locations in India. NBCC will complete the works at a PMC fee of 6.5 percent of the actual project cost.

Cipla

The pharma firm executed a facility demand guarantee of ZAR 945 million in favour of First Rand Bank, South Africa, for extending general banking facilities to Medpro Pharmaceutical (Pty) Ltd. Medpro is a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of Cipla in South Africa.

Dabur

Dabur plans to set up a new factory in South India in less than a year., as its business scales in the region, according to company's CEO Mohit Malhotra. Dabur, which now gets 20 per cent of its domestic sales from South India with its business there doubling in the last 5-6 years, is identifying gaps and usages to launch products customised to the markets, he told PTI in an interview.

Macrotech Developers

Realty major Macrotech Developers will invest about Rs 800 crore to build two housing projects in Bengaluru where it has entered to expand business amid strong demand, its MD & CEO Abhishek Lodha said. Macrotech Developers, which markets its properties under Lodha brand, has a significant presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

