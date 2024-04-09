Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Gland Pharma, RBL Bank, HG Infra, Jana SFB and more

Domestic stock indices scaled record levels on Monday. The BSE Sensex jumped 494.28 points, or 0.67 per cent to end at 74,742.50. The NSE's Nifty50 gained 152.60 points, or 0.68 per cent, to settle at 22,666.30. Here are the stocks that may hog limelight on Tuesday, April 9, 2024:



Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported more than 20 per cent YoY growth in its sales for FY24 on improved production and sustained global demand. Wholesale volumes of 1.1 lakh units in Q4 FY24 (excluding the China JV) were up 16 per cent compared to the same quarter a year ago, and they increased 25 per cent YoY to 4.01 lakh units in FY24.



Axis Bank: Bain Capital is all set to make a complete exit from the private sector lender as the US private equity major looks to dilute its balance stake and launch a fresh block deal of around $430 million, said media reports. The offer price range is Rs 1,071–Rs 1,076.05 per share.



Gland Pharma: Two separate entities- Nicomac Machinery and RP Advisory Services- will be offloading stake via a block deal of around $150 million with an upsize option to sell a part stake in the drugmaker. The floor price for the block deal has been fixed at Rs 1,725 per share, which is a 7.2 per cent discount to the closing price of Rs 1,859.6 per share on April 8.



RBL Bank: Overseas investor Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius has picked up 66.97 lakh equity shares in the private lender at an average price of Rs 255.40 per share via open market transactions, amounting to Rs 171.04 crore. Copthall Mauritius Investment was the seller in the deal.



Dixon Technologies (India): The consumer electronics maker has entered into a share purchase agreement with Ismartu Singapore, Transsion Technology and Ismartu India for the acquisition of a 50.1 per cent stake in Ismartu India, the electronics and mobile device manufacturer. The transaction shall be subject to the approval of the Competition Commission of India.



Sula Vineyards: The wine maker has recorded 10 per cent YoY rise in net revenue for Q4 and FY24. Net revenue for the March FY24 quarter came in at Rs 131.8 crore against Rs 120 crore in the same period last year, while revenue for the entire FY24 stood at Rs 608.6 crore against Rs 553.4 crore in the previous year.



Dilip Buildcon: The infrastructure company has been declared the L-1 bidder for the project worth Rs 1,092.46 crore by the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation in EPC mode in Haryana.



UCO Bank: The state-run lender has reported total business at Rs 4.50 lakh crore for the quarter ended March FY24, growing 9.62 per cent over the same period last fiscal, with total advances increasing 15.92 percent YoY to Rs 1.87 lakh crore and deposits rising 5.53 per cent to Rs 2.63 lakh crore during the same period.



HG Infra Engineering: The construction company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, HG Chennai-Tirupati (II) Highway, as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to undertake the highway projects worth Rs 862.11 crore awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Andhra Pradesh in Hybrid Annuity Mode.



Jana Small Finance Bank: Rajesh Rao has resigned from the position of Chief Operating Officer of the bank, which was recently listed, to pursue a part-time PhD program at XLRI, Jamshedpur. His last working day with the bank will be July 5, 2024.

Related Articles

Deep Industries: The company has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary SAAR International FZ-LLC in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, UAE.