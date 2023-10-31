Stocks in news: Tata Motors, DLF, TVS Motor, Adani Green Energy, Marico and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Monday. Sensex rose 330 points to end the session at 64,112 and Nifty gained 93 points to settle at 19,140.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

DLF

Real estate major DLF logged a 30.5 per cent rise in its net profit for the quarter ended September 30. The Delhi-based company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) climbed to Rs 622.8 crore in the July-September quarter against Rs 477 crore in the year-ago period.

TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company’s operating revenue grew 13% to Rs 8,145 crore for the September 2023 quarter compared to Rs 7,219 crore a year ago. Its net profit zoomed 32% to Rs 537 crore as against Rs 408 crore in the year-ago period.

Procter & Gamble

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (P&G) logged a 36.5% rise in its net profit to Rs 210.7 crore in Q2 against Rs 154.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Adani Green Energy

The Adani Group firm reported a 149% rise in Q2 profit at Rs 371 crore led by higher sales of power against Rs 149 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. The renewable power firm’s total income climbed 54 percent on-year to Rs 2,589 crore in Q2FY24 from Rs 1,107 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses climbed 43 percent on-year to Rs 2,160 crore in Q2FY24 against Rs 1,514 crore in Q2FY23.

Tata Motors

Tata Group company has won an arbitral award of Rs 766 crore plus interest to compensate for its investment in the now-scrapped Singur plant. Tata Motors was setting up the plant to make Nano car there.

Petronet LNG

The board of Petronet LNG on Monday cleared the setting up of a petrochemical plant in Dahej, Gujarat with an estimated cost of Rs 20,685 crore. The board of the firm also approved a special interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share, with a face value of Rs 10 per equity share.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar

The UP-based sugar producer has received Rs 1,361 crore in the respective escrow account for cane price payment for each of its 14 sugar units from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation. The said amount is paid to the cane growers towards the cane payment arrears for the sugar season 2022-23.

Marico

The firm reported a 17% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 360 crore for the September 2023 quarter. Revenue from operations fell marginally YoY to Rs 2,476 crore against Rs 2,496 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA climbed 15% to Rs 497 crore in the July-to-September quarter.

Also read: HCL Tech, Canara Bank, Alkem Labs, Swan Energy: Trading strategies for these stocks

Also read: GIFT Nifty down 7 points: Asian markets, crude oil prices, dollar movement, Q2 earnings & more