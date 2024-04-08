Stocks in news: Tata Steel, Vodafone Idea, Adani Wilmar, Wipro, Titan, ZEEL and more

Domestic stock indices ended flat on Friday, as the RBI's status quo on policy rate was largely in line with market expectations. The BSE Sensex added 20.59 points, or 0.03 per cent to end at 74,248.22. The NSE Nifty shed 0.95 points to settle at 22,513.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, April 6, 2024:



Tata Steel: The Tata Group's steel arm said India's crude steel production grew by 4.5 per cent year-on-year to 5.38 million tonnes (MT), while deliveries increased by 5 per cent YoY to 5.41 MT and were the highest ever quarterly deliveries.



Wipro: The IT major said that its chief executive officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) Thierry Delaporte has resigned from his position on April 6. The software major has appointed Srinivas Pallia as the CEO and MD of the company.



Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has received approval from the board of directors for fund raising up to Rs 2,075 crore from Oriana Investments, an Aditya Birla Group entity.



Titan Company: The Tata Group firm reported a revenue growth of 17 per cent YoY for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and added net 86 stores during the quarter, while the group's retail network presence stands at 3,035 stores. Jewelry business operations grew 18 per cent on a yearly basis.



Adani Wilmar: The Adani Group firm reported a double-digit growth in both edible oils and food businesses during the March 2024 quarter, driven by increased retail penetration, particularly focusing on under-indexed markets. The company also achieved its highest ever volume during the quarter, and it continued to gain market share.



Gland Pharma: The generic injectable pharmaceutical firm has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Eribulin Mesylate injection.



Cochin Shipyard: The PSU firm has signed the master shipyard repair agreement (MSRA) with the United States Navy. The MSRA is a non-financial agreement and is effective from April 5. This will facilitate repair of US Naval vessels under Military Sealift Command in Cochin Shipyard.



JSW Energy: The JSW Group entity has closed its qualified institution placement (QIP) issue and raised Rs 5,000 crore through allotment of 10.3 crore equity shares to 97 qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 485 apiece. Goldman Sachs picked up shares worth Rs 1,356.1 crore and Nomura India bought shares worth Rs 500.15 crore.



United Breweries: The breweries company has received an order for tax demand of Rs 263.72 crore for FY20 from the Maharashtra State Goods & Service Tax Department, which includes interest and penalty also.



Punjab National Bank: The state-run lender has total business of Rs 23.56 lakh crore for the March 2024 quarter, which grew 8.8 per cent YoY. The total deposits rose 7 per cent YoY to Rs 13.7 lakh crore and advances rose 11.5 per cent YoY to Rs 9.85 lakh crore, said the lender



Zee Entertainment Enterprises: The media and entertainment company's MD and CEO, Punit Goenka has proposed the implementation of a lean and streamlined management structure to the board to achieve the targeted goals of the company. The MD and CEO have initiated the process of rationalizing the workforce by 15 per cent across the company.



Bandhan Bank: Chandra Shekhar Ghosh will retire as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank after the completion of his current tenure on July 9, 2024.



Greaves Cotton: Greaves Retail, the retail unit of the auto company, has entered into a strategic technology transfer and supply agreement with Tsuyo Manufacturing, the Indian company specializing in electric vehicle components. The partnership will strengthen Greaves Cotton's innovation capabilities and enhance production efficiency in the electric L3 vehicle segment.



Indiabulls Real Estate: Embassy Group, Baillie Gifford, Blackstone Real Estate Fund, Quant Active Fund, Poonawalla Finance, Micro Labs, Maybank, Utpal Sheth, Capri Global and others will invest Rs 3,911 crore in the real estate company via preferential allotment.



RITES: The state-owned transport infrastructure consultancy has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai (IIT-Madras) to collaborate on green energy projects in the field of transport and mobility. The partnership aims to find novel infrastructure solutions for the transportation and storage of green hydrogen and green ammonia.