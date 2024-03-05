Stocks to watch out for today: Tata Motors, NTPC, IIFL Finance, Star Housing Finance and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Monday. Sensex ended 66 pts higher at 73,872 and Nifty gained 27 points to close at 22,405. Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in action today.

Tata Motors

The Tata Group company said its board of directors has given the approval for its demerger into two separate listed companies - the commercial vehicles business and its related investments in one entity, and the passenger vehicles business, including EVs and JLR, and its related investments in another entity.

IIFL Finance

Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd are in focus today after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked the NBFC to stop sanctioning or disbursing gold loans with immediate effect citing certain material supervisory concerns in the company's gold loan portfolio. The disclosure to bourses was made after market hours on Monday.

Jindal Stainless

Shares of Jindal Stainless are in news today after the firm said it has commenced the maiden usage of green hydrogen in its stainless steel plant in Hisar, Haryana.The fully automated plant has been set up in association with Hygenco Green Energies Private Limited, a global company engaged in deploying green hydrogen solutions.

Cyient

The company announced its membership with the Massachusetts Medical Device Industry Council (MassMedic), the largest regional MedTech association in the US.

NTPC

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC, has inked a Joint Venture Agreement (JVC) with Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL) for the development of renewable power parks and projects in Uttar Pradesh. The RE power generated from the proposed JVC will meet the Renewable Generation Obligation (RGO) of the UPRVUNL.

Swan Energy

Leading Light Fund VCC The Triumph Fund has offloaded 25,18,053 equity shares (equivalent to 0.95 percent of paid-up equity) via open market transactions. The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 721.09 per share, amounting to Rs 181.57 crore.

Star Housing Finance

The company’s board will meet on March 9 to consider the raising of funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Macrotech Developers

The real estate firm launched its qualified institution placement (QIP) issue on March 4. The floor price was fixed at Rs 1,129.48 per share, which is a 4.68 percent discount to Monday's closing price.

NBCC

NBCC said HSCC (India), its wholly owned subsidiary, has received a work order worth Rs 92 crore from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The order is related to the construction of an extension block for the Advanced Eye Center and DDTC in front of the Drug De-Addiction Center at PGIMER.