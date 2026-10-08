Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
trending stocks
Strong Q3 outlook, highest revenue in H1: Senco Gold shares zoom 7% in early deals 

Strong Q3 outlook, highest revenue in H1: Senco Gold shares zoom 7% in early deals 

SENCO350.95(9.47%)

Senco Gold shares rose 6.73% to Rs 347 against the previous close of Rs 321.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5537.39 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 8, 2026 9:32 AM IST
Strong Q3 outlook, highest revenue in H1: Senco Gold shares zoom 7% in early deals  Senco said Q2 revenue growth rose to 29% YoY at retail level, supported by 19% growth from existing stores (SSSG growth), indicating the core strength and loyalty of the existing customer base.

Shares of Senco Gold Ltd zoomed 7% in early deals today after the firm said it logged its highest revenue of Rs 5,000 crore plus in first half of this year. Senco Gold shares rose 6.73% to Rs 347 against the previous close of Rs 321.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 5537.39 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"We also achieved the highest-ever topline of Rs 5000 Cr+ in H1 and a coveted landmark of Rs 10,000 Cr sales on a TTM basis," said the jewellery firm.

Strong Q3 outlook  

The company said Q3 FY27 is expected to benefit from robust seasonal demand, underpinned by India’s strong affinity for gold and resilient wedding-led jewellery consumption. The wedding season, with around 1.35 crore weddings expected in CY26, is likely to provide a structural demand tailwind, as gold purchases linked to weddings tend to remain relatively resilient even amid price volatility.

A favourable festive calendar, featuring Dhanteras, Diwali, Durga Puja, Karwa Chauth, Chhath Puja and Christmas, is also expected to support jewellery demand during the quarter.

ALSO READ: Gold ahead of festive season: Gold’s 26% correction could be a buying opportunity, says Tata MF

Advertisement

Rising demand 

With the monsoon season now largely behind us, improving rural sentiment, the festive period and the upcoming wedding season are expected to create a more supportive demand environment in H2 FY27. The combination of wedding and festive consumption should provide resilience to underlying gold demand and support sales momentum through the second half of the fiscal year.

The company said Q2 revenue growth rose to 29% YoY at retail level, supported by 19% growth from existing stores (SSSG growth), indicating the core strength and loyalty of the existing customer base.

About the company

Senco Gold Limited is an India-based jewellery retailer. The company primarily sells gold and diamond jewelry and also sells jewelry made of silver, platinum and precious and semi-precious stones and other metals. The company's other offerings also include costume jewelry, gold and silver coins and utensils made of silver. The company offers approximately 108,000 designs for gold jewelry and more than 46,000 designs for diamond jewelry. It also offers a variety of designs of handcrafted jewellery.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more