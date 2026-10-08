Strong Q3 outlook, highest revenue in H1: Senco Gold shares zoom 7% in early deals 

Strong Q3 outlook

The company said Q3 FY27 is expected to benefit from robust seasonal demand, underpinned by India’s strong affinity for gold and resilient wedding-led jewellery consumption. The wedding season, with around 1.35 crore weddings expected in CY26, is likely to provide a structural demand tailwind, as gold purchases linked to weddings tend to remain relatively resilient even amid price volatility.

A favourable festive calendar, featuring Dhanteras, Diwali, Durga Puja, Karwa Chauth, Chhath Puja and Christmas, is also expected to support jewellery demand during the quarter.

ALSO READ: Gold ahead of festive season: Gold’s 26% correction could be a buying opportunity, says Tata MF

Advertisement

Rising demand

With the monsoon season now largely behind us, improving rural sentiment, the festive period and the upcoming wedding season are expected to create a more supportive demand environment in H2 FY27. The combination of wedding and festive consumption should provide resilience to underlying gold demand and support sales momentum through the second half of the fiscal year.

The company said Q2 revenue growth rose to 29% YoY at retail level, supported by 19% growth from existing stores (SSSG growth), indicating the core strength and loyalty of the existing customer base.

About the company

Senco Gold Limited is an India-based jewellery retailer. The company primarily sells gold and diamond jewelry and also sells jewelry made of silver, platinum and precious and semi-precious stones and other metals. The company's other offerings also include costume jewelry, gold and silver coins and utensils made of silver. The company offers approximately 108,000 designs for gold jewelry and more than 46,000 designs for diamond jewelry. It also offers a variety of designs of handcrafted jewellery.