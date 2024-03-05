Tata Motors, GAIL & ONGC: Here's what Aamar Deo Singh of Angel One says on these 3 stocks

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory at Angel One Ltd on Tuesday said GAIL India Ltd shares are in a very strong secular uptrend. "Support on the counter will be at Rs 165-170-odd levels. It has potential to rally towards the Rs 220-225 zone," Singh told Business Today TV. GAIL shares were last seen trading 2.02 per cent higher at Rs 194.70.

The market expert stated that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd's stock looked good on daily charts. "ONGC has potential to jump around 10 per cent from current levels. Rs 315-320 would act as a very strong resistance zone. Any pullback towards Rs 255-260 could be considered as a entry level." The stock was trading flat at Rs 279.20.

When asked about Tata Motors Ltd shares, he said, "The stock has support around the Rs 950 zone. On the upside, it has potential to hit Rs 1,120-1,150 levels." Tata Motors soared 7.94 per cent to hit its fresh one-year high of Rs 1,065.60.

Shares of Tata Motors advanced today after the automaker said it will split into two listed companies, separating its commercial vehicle business from its passenger vehicle arm.

After the demerger, one entity will house the passenger and electric vehicles as well as the Jaguar Land Rover businesses, along with related investments.

The other company will focus on commercial vehicles and related investments, the automaker said in an exchange filing on Monday.

(Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and that should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Published on: Mar 05, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
