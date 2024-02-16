YES Bank, Vedanta shares gain post bulk deals; Paytm slides on this news

Shares of private lender YES Bank Ltd and metals & mining major Vedanta Ltd were trading higher in Friday's trade while those of fintech major One 97 Communications (Paytm) fell following certain company-specific news. The former two rose post bulk deals on Thursday. Paytm was flattish as Paytm Payments Bank was reportedly missing in a list of authorised banks recommended by India’s road toll authority for buying Fastags.

YES Bank share price

YES Bank shares were up 2.41 per cent at Rs 29.71 on BSE as Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE emerged in a bulk deal that saw a shareholder CA Basque Investments, a Carlyle Group entity, selling Rs 1,056 crore worth shares via open market operation. Data showed Morgan Stanley bought 306,305,668 shares at Rs 27.10 a piece worth Rs 830 crore. The Carlyle Group entity sold 3,90,000,000 YES Bank shares, or 1.35 per cent stake, at an average price of Rs 27.10 per share, BSE bulk deal data revealed.

Vedanta share price

In the case of Vedanta Ltd, the stock rose 1.49 per cent to Rs 272 on BSE amid reports Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners was likely buyer in a bulk deal yesterday that saw a promoter entity trimming its stake in the metals & mining major. The stock had fallen 4.81 per cent Finsider International Company had on Thursday sold 65,518,600 Vedanta shares, or 1.7 per cent stake, on BSE, at an average price of Rs 265.14 apiece, worth Rs 1,737.16 crore. Finsider International Company owned 16,34,64,540 shares or 4.4 per cent stake in Vedanta as on December 31, 2023. With the fresh stake sale, Finsider International Company is left with 2.7 per cent stake in Vedanta.

Paytm share price

In the case of Paytm, the stock fell to a fresh record low of Rs 324.65 earlier today. But it recovered and was trading 0.18 per cent at Rs 324.65. Paytm Payments Bank has reportedly been left out of a list of authorised banks recommended by India’s road toll authority for buying Fastags. The Indian Highways Management Company, according to an ET report, has advised highway users to buy Fastags from a list of 32 authorised banks which does not have Paytm Payments Bank.

