MindRush 2018, BusinessToday MindRush, MindRush, Business Today, BusinessToday, Axis Bank, Marico Ltd, Mahindra &amp; Mahindra, Viacom 18, Mindset Works, Amul, Marico, Jayant Sinha
Home
MINDRUSH
MindRush 2018

MindRush 2018: We must look at mass services, says Jayant Sinha

Arpita Mukherjee
MindRush 2018: We must look at mass services, says Jayant Sinha

As the exhilarating day of BT MindRush was coming to a close, it was time to honour the best corporate leaders. The chief guest at the event, Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, handed over the awards to the winners.

 
 

MindRush 2018: Mark Inglis tells how to bring out the best

More

MindRush 2018: Prepare for Change or Perish

More

MindRush 2018: 'Purpose' greater than 'pay' for millennials

More

Business Today hosts 5th edition of MindRush today

More
 
 

MindRush 2018: Experts bat for rural focus, jobs in Union Budget

More

MindRush 2018: 'Move from fixed mindset to growth mindset crucial in changing times'

More

Highlights: MindRush 2018 begins on a high note

More
Advertisement