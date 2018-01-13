Business Today hosts 5th edition of MindRush today

Business Today is hosting the fifth edition of MindRush - India Today Group's annual flagship business event. The one-day conference is being held at St Regis, Mumbai. The business conclave is designed as a thought exchange platform and brings together a galaxy of international thought leaders and industry captains. The objective of this integrated platform is to shape the industry agenda and engage politicians, business leaders, academicians and opinion makers to collaborate on finding solutions to challenges faced by the industry.

This year's edition will include detailed Master Classes by international domain experts like Eduardo Briceno - Mindset Master, Growth Mindset and Improvement Expert; Lisa Gill - Learning Disrupter; Incredible Mountain Ranger Mark Inglis among many others.

The day-long event will have sessions targeting contemporary business problems like workforce management through discussions on How to Make Baby Boomers, Gen-Xers, Millennials Work in One Frame, etc., by invited panelists including S.V. Nathan, Partner, Deloitte; Rajkamal Vempatti, CHRO, Axis Bank; Sunil Lulla, Chairman & MD, Grey Group; Abhinav Chopra, CHRO, Viacom 18.

The second half of the event will start with session on Life Post Demonetisation and GST by panelists Ajit Ranade, Chief Economist, Aditya Birla Group; RS Sodhi, MD and CEO, Amul; Nimesh Shah, MD and CEO, ICICI Prudential AMC; Saugata Gupta, CEO, Marico; Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Chief Economist, SBI.

The earlier editions of the conference have hosted international luminaries like Jimmy Wales, Ram Charan, John Kao, Peter Docker, Devdutt Pattanaik, Ashwin Sanghi, Jamling Tenzing, Murali Doraiswamy, among others. The delegates can log on to www.businesstodaymindrush.com and register for Business Today MindRush.

The Business Today MindRush was introduced in 2013 to bring the Indian business community in closer contact with global thought leadership. It was conceived as a platform for young CEOs and senior executives, where they can come together and interact with global management gurus, top Indian thought leaders, executive icons, and spiritual gurus.