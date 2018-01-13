Highlights: MindRush 2018 begins on a high note

Business Today is hosting the fifth edition of MindRush-India Today Group's annual flagship business event. The one-day conference is being held at St Regis, Mumbai today. Here are the highlights.

Highlight74:Life Achievement Award: A.M. Naik Executive Chairman of Larsen & Toubro#

Highlight73:Life Achievement Award: Yogesh Chander Deveshwar Chairman ITC#

Highlight72:Champion of Champions Award: Kenichi Ayukawa CEO Maruti Suzuki#

Highlight71:Best CEO for large company: Kenichi Ayukawa CEO Maruti Suzuki#

Highlight70:Best PSU in Banking: Mahesh Kumar Jain CEO Indian Bank#

Highlight69:Best CEO Pharmaceutical Sector: Rajeev Nannapaneni Vice Chairman & CEO Natco Pharma#

Highlight68:Best CEO in FMCG Sector: Varun Berry CEO Britannia Industries#

Highlight67:Best CEO Cement Sector: Yadupati Singhania CEO JK Cement#

Highlight66:Best CEO Banking Sector: Romesh Sobti CEO IndusInd Bank#

Highlight65:Business Today Best CEO's Awards Ceremony Begins#

Highlight64:India needs to develop farm to franchise model: Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation#

Highlight63:Unlike China and Japan, India can't follow farm to factory model for economic growth. We have to develop our own model: Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation#

Highlight62:The government has strengthened the creditors and that has brought down the cost of borrowings: Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation#

Highlight61:Bankruptcy Bill has fundamentally changed the equation between debt and equity: Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation#

Highlight60:Formalisation of the economy is the most transformational reform that we have accomplished: Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation#

Highlight59:BJP government launched 3.0 reform and created very different economy: Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation#

Highlight58:Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, starts speaking at MindRush2018#

Highlight57:Robotics and Artificial Intelligence will change the industries in next few years: Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group#

Highlight56:The government is doing many policy changes. GST is only one. In today's world of constant disruption, there is no CEO who is facing challenges on the policy front: Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group#

Highlight55:Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, India Today Group starts addressing MindRush2018#

Highlight54:Your attitude defines your altitude: Mark Inglis Mountaineer & Motivational Speaker#

Highlight53:ABOVE FAILURE & BEYOND SUCCESS- Mark Inglis Mountaineer & Motivational Speaker#

Highlight52:Universal Basic Income is not possible in India, because its cost would be equal to country's fiscal deficit: Soumya Kanti Ghosh Chief Economist, SBI#

Highlight51:Expect government to do away with taxes on dairy products: RS Sodhi MD, Amul#

Highlight50:Government should lower the corporate tax to 25 per cent: Ajit Ranade Chief Economist, Aditya Birla group#

Highlight49:SBI will soon release a report on job creation and findings of it are quite contrast to what has been called job-less growth: Soumya Kanti Ghosh Chief Economist, SBI#

Highlight48:Government should focus on jobs, rural growth,private sector investment, exports and solving NPA/banking issues: Ajit Ranade Chief Economist, Aditya Birla group#

Highlight47:Demonetisation helped mutual funds business multifolds: Nimesh Shah ICICI Pru Asset Management Company#

Highlight46:GST is a landmark reform and its benefits will reflect in next fiscal year: Ajit Ranade Chief Economist, Aditya Birla group#

Highlight45:Demonetisation helped Amul in a big way: RS Sodhi MD, Amul#

Highlight44:Life Post DEMO & GST- Union Budget: Any Scope for Good News?#

Highlight43:Learn from a personal transformation to make organisational transformation: Janmejaya Sinha Chairman, BCG#

Highlight42:Build a culture and make it last: Sunil Lulla MD & Chairman, Grey Worldwide#

Highlight41:Inaction is a sure death: Janmejaya Sinha Chairman, BCG#

Highlight40:When you can not predict or shape the future, you need to be agile: Janmejaya Sinha Chairman, BCG#

Highlight39:Leaders may think that they change organisation, but in fact they change people: Sunil Lulla MD & Chairman, Grey Worldwide#

Highlight38:Reinventing Organizations: Do you "Predict & Control" or "Sense & React"?#

Highlight37:Who we are is more important than what we do: Lisa Gill - Reimaginaire#

Highlight36:Good leaders empower, they don't micromanage: Lisa Gill - Reimaginaire#

Highlight35:No hierarchy, no bureaucracy isn't the answer to organizational issues: Lisa Gill- Reimaginaire#

Highlight34:Growth mindset is not just about being open minded but believing that people's intelligence could grow over time: Eduardo Briceno - Mindset Master#

Highlight33:In learning zone, when we want to focus on something we haven't mastered yet, we are bound to make mistakes: Eduardo Briceno - Mindset Master#

Highlight32:We have to reflect as leaders as to what message we send through our words and actions: Eduardo Briceno - Mindset Master#

Highlight31:I have grown over the years because I believed I can get better: Eduardo Briceno - Mindset Master#

Highlight30:Intellingence could be developed over time: Eduardo Briceno - Mindset Master#

Highlight29:Change has always happened and it will in future... but what has changed now is that the rate of change has accelerated: Eduardo Briceno - Mindset Master#

Highlight28:Masterclass by Eduardo Briceno, Co-Founder, Mindset Works begins#

Highlight27:Collaborations is the key. Be it academia, corporate or the government: Rajkamal Vempati CHRO, Axis Bank#

Highlight26: In the long run, you will have to look at concepts like Universal Minimum Income: Abhinav Chopra, CHRO, Viacom 18#

Highlight25:We need to reimagine the world it is. Progression is not going to be linear. Solution is going to be exponential: Abhinav Chopra, CHRO, Viacom 18#

Highlight24: The government needs to skill people for new kind of jobs: Prakash Rao,Founding Member and Head of HCM PeopleStrong#

Highlight23:Each generation thinks it is smarter than the past and better than the future. I don't think that's going to change: SV Nathan, Group HR Head, Deloitte#

Highlight22:It's about giving flexibility to suit people's lifestyle How does the compensation structure allow that: Rajkamal Vempati, CHRO, Axis Bank#

Highlight21: We are talking about gig economy. How people are going to adapt is the question: Prakash Rao Founding Member and Head of HCM PeopleStrong#

Highlight20: Millenials are looking at experiences, not set roles: Amit Prakash Executive VP and Head HR, Marico Ltd#

Highlight19: Perfection is passe now. The word kids are using now is awesome: Abhinav Chopra, CHRO, Viacom 18#

Highlight18:The future of work is changing is every second at a fast pace. We are talking about gig economy. How people are going to adapt is the question: Prakash Rao Founding Member and Head of HCM PeopleStrong#

Highlight17: Business models are changing. The logic of the past doesn't apply any more: Abhinav Chopra, CHRO, Viacom 18#

Highlight16:We keep evaluating policies all the time. We audit our policies for relevance: SV Nathan, Group HR Head, Deloitte#

Highlight15:Earlier, it was fashionable to say I work from 7 in the morning till late in the night. That has changed: SV Nathan, Group HR Head, Deloitte#

Highlight14:This is abundance of career choices for the youngsters: Abhinav Chopra, CHRO, Viacom 18#

Highlight13:The workforce is changing. 85 percent of people are millenials, says Nathan#

Highlight12: A policy that held good about two years ago, not necessarly will hold good today. We keep changing HR policies according to situations, says SV Nathan, Group HR Head, Deloitte#

Highlight11: First session of BT MindRush 'May the force be with you begins'. The topic of discussion is How To Make Baby Boomers, Gen-Xers, Millennials Work In One Frame#

Highlight10:Our theme for Mindrush this year is 'Rebrain or Rot', it is also the theme of the Business Today magazine. It is about re-learning in an ever-changing world, says Prosenjit Datta, Editor, Business Today magazine#

Highlight9:This is the first MindRush Business Today is holding in financial capital of India, says Business Today Editor Prosenjit Datta#

Highlight8:Among other prominent speakers is Mark Inglis: The only double amputee to scale Mt Everest#

Highlight7:Prominent speakers are Rajkamal Vempati, CHRO, Axis Bank, SV Nathan, Group HR Head, Deloitte, Sunil Lulla, MD and Chairman, Grey Worldwide and Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation among others#

Highlight6:The theme of this year's MindRush is Rebrain or Rot#

Highlight5:Master Classes by experts like Eduardo Briceno - Mindset Master, Growth Mindset and Improvement Expert; Lisa Gill - Learning Disrupter; Incredible Mountain Ranger Mark Inglis among many others#

Highlight4:MindRush was introduced in 2013 to bring the Indian business community in closer contact with global thought leadership#

Highlight3:The business conclave is designed as a thought exchange platform and brings together a galaxy of international thought leaders and industry captains#

Highlight2:Its objective is to shape the industry agenda and engage politicians, business leaders, academicians and opinion makers to collaborate on finding solutions to challenges faced by the industry#

Highlight1:MindRush is a platform for young CEOs and senior executives, where they interact with global management gurus, top Indian thought leaders and executive icons.#