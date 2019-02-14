MindRush 2019: Need synergy between online and offline, say experts

The larger debate is not about online versus offline but a synergy of both. One of the key questions confounding companies -- if online can stand without brick and mortar businesses -- was the topic of a session at the 6th edition of BT Mindrush.

Rajesh Magow, CEO, MakeMyTrip, said it is not one versus the other. "The way we think about it is from the consumer's lens and how market and consumer behaviour is evolving. It is not about imposing anything on the consumer but adapting to their behaviour." He said no one can rule out the importance of new technology, what we need is to adopt it in business.

Devendra Chawla, former MD of Spencers Retail, talked about the role online is playing is enabling retail brands to move between analog and digital as customers are now present in both the spaces; they might want to order online but collect at a store or go to the store. Just as communication is face-to-face, on messages, text, brands to have to be able to offer the omni-channel strategy, he said.

For Ajith Mohan Karimpana, founder CEO of furniture rental startup Furlenco, it is a matter of winning consumer trust. "Building trust, irrespective of whether they are online or offline, is the key." He said when there was only offline retail, the only way to build trust was by building stores. Now, information is freely available across channels and companies are working on different service models, he said.

Patu Keshwani, Chairman and MD, Lemon Tree Hotels, looks at technology from four angles -- customer outreach, for convenience, for efficiency and for MIS systems. He added what he is concerned about is customer outreach as there is a cost to it. "Currently, platforms like MakemyTrip are like outsourced sales vendors, but as a part of the brand, it is their job to retain the customer for the second time, but the problem is I am not able to compete with technology companies here."