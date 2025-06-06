India’s clean energy drive accelerates: Industry leaders chart path to sustainable future

At the inaugural BT India's Most Sustainable Companies Summit & Awards 2025, a panel of industry experts convened to discuss India's ambitious clean energy goals and the collaborative efforts required to achieve them.

Scaling domestic solar manufacturing

Prashant Choubey, President of Business Development at Avaada Group, highlighted India's target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. He emphasised the necessity of bolstering domestic manufacturing capabilities to meet this goal, noting the government's support through initiatives like the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). Choubey pointed out that over 100 manufacturers are now part of the ALMM, collectively contributing to a capacity of 70-80 GW.

Policy support and global collaboration

Joshua Wycliffe, Chief of Operations at the International Solar Alliance (ISA), discussed the global momentum towards renewable energy, attributing it to falling costs and strong policy frameworks. He mentioned that solar energy prices have dropped significantly, from ₹15-17 per unit in 2006 to as low as ₹2 per unit recently. Wycliffe stressed the importance of aligning ESG commitments with corporate outcomes and the need for consistent renewable portfolio standards to ensure quality and reliability in the sector.

Integrating disaster resilience

Safi Ahsan Rizvi, Advisor at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), brought attention to the integration of disaster resilience in infrastructure planning. He shared insights into the challenges of deploying solar-powered automated monitoring stations in high-altitude regions prone to landslides and glacial lake outbursts. Rizvi called for innovative solutions from startups to develop equipment capable of operating in extreme conditions, highlighting the intersection of renewable energy and disaster management.

Future outlook

The panelists collectively acknowledged the significant strides India has made in renewable energy adoption. However, they also recognised the ongoing challenges, including the need for technological advancements, policy enhancements, and increased private sector participation. The session concluded with a call to action for continued collaboration among government bodies, industry players, and communities to drive India's clean energy transition forward.