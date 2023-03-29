MPW 2022: 'Embrace technology, don't run away from it,' says Harvard professor Tarun Khanna

At a time when technology is becoming more powerful with each passing day and tools like ChatGPT are gaining prominence, experts are of the view that new technologies will bring more opportunities and that individuals should focus on embracing technology rather than being afraid of losing their jobs.

"Don't be afraid of technology... Vast majority of times the new technologies have ended up generating as many new opportunities as they have disrupted. Embrace it rather than run from it," said Tarun Khanna, Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor, Harvard Business School on Wednesday.

He was speaking at Business Today's 'The Most Powerful Women in Business' event held in Mumbai.

The professor further said that one needs to be careful while using the data given out by such AI-based tools as the data it processes has been given by predominantly men in the past and the source should be checked carefully.

"The more they (people) rely on answers that are put out or suggestive answers that are put out, they should interrogate carefully the source from which the answer is coming," said Khanna.

On the issue of India gaining at the cost of a slowdown in China, the professor who is also an investor in the start-up space, said that there are immense opportunities for India provided the country does not "mess it up".

"Demographically, the next 20-25 years (for India) are going to be what China just finished in the last 20-25 years. The ratio of working age to non-working age population is going to peak for India like the way it did for China... This could be India's moment and I hope they don't screw it up... since they have messed it before," he said.

He further added that while the government is doing several things to boost investments, sanctity of policy reforms and stability of the overall environment will attract investments and investors to the country.