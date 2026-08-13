84% of Capitalmind MF AUM is in direct plans: What does this signal?

Mutual funds are generally available through two routes: direct plans and regular plans. Direct plans are bought directly from the mutual fund house, without an intermediary such as a distributor. Regular plans, on the other hand, are purchased through distributors or intermediaries, with the fund house paying distribution commissions that are reflected in the expense ratio.

Capitalmind’s 84% direct-plan share means that a large majority of its AUM was held through the direct route as of July 31. The remaining AUM was held through other channels, including regular plans, although the company’s release does not provide a detailed breakup of the remaining 16%.

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What does this signal about Capitalmind’s investor base?

The figure points to the importance of direct and digital access in Capitalmind’s investor acquisition strategy. The AMC said it had built transaction and servicing access across direct, platform and distributor channels during its first year.

Its investor base also had a significant presence beyond India’s largest cities. Capitalmind said its 13,000-plus investors were spread across 1,300 cities and towns, with 36% of individual investors coming from B30 locations—places beyond the top 30 geographical locations identified by AMFI.

This suggests that the fund house’s reach is not limited to investors in major financial centres. However, the company has not attributed its 84% direct-plan share specifically to any single factor, so the figure should not by itself be treated as evidence of a particular investor preference or acquisition strategy.

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What schemes does Capitalmind offer?

Capitalmind Mutual Fund currently has four schemes: Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund, Capitalmind Multi Asset Allocation Fund, Capitalmind Liquid Fund and Capitalmind Arbitrage Fund. Each has a different portfolio role, ranging from equity and asset allocation to liquid investments and arbitrage opportunities.

The AMC said its next phase could include fundamentally driven mid-cap and small-cap equity schemes, subject to applicable internal and regulatory approvals. It also plans to explore differentiated hybrid schemes.

For investors, the 84% figure provides a snapshot of how Capitalmind’s AUM was distributed by plan type at the end of its first year. It does not, by itself, indicate fund performance or future returns.

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