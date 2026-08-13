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84% of Capitalmind MF AUM is in direct plans: What does this signal?

84% of Capitalmind MF AUM is in direct plans: What does this signal?

Capitalmind Mutual Fund ended its first year with over ₹600 crore in AUM, with 84% of assets held through direct plans as of July 31, 2026. The high direct-plan share offers a glimpse into the fund house’s investor base and its growing reach across direct, platform and distributor channels.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 6:40 PM IST
84% of Capitalmind MF AUM is in direct plans: What does this signal?Capitalmind’s 84% direct-plan share means that a large majority of its AUM was held through the direct route as of July 31.

Capitalmind Mutual Fund has reported that 84% of its assets under management (AUM) were held through direct plans as of July 31, 2026, highlighting the strong role of direct investing in the fund house’s first-year growth. The AMC managed more than ₹600 crore across four schemes and had over 13,000 investors at the end of its first year.

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What does 84% direct-plan AUM mean?

Mutual funds are generally available through two routes: direct plans and regular plans. Direct plans are bought directly from the mutual fund house, without an intermediary such as a distributor. Regular plans, on the other hand, are purchased through distributors or intermediaries, with the fund house paying distribution commissions that are reflected in the expense ratio.

Capitalmind’s 84% direct-plan share means that a large majority of its AUM was held through the direct route as of July 31. The remaining AUM was held through other channels, including regular plans, although the company’s release does not provide a detailed breakup of the remaining 16%.

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What does this signal about Capitalmind’s investor base?

The figure points to the importance of direct and digital access in Capitalmind’s investor acquisition strategy. The AMC said it had built transaction and servicing access across direct, platform and distributor channels during its first year.

Its investor base also had a significant presence beyond India’s largest cities. Capitalmind said its 13,000-plus investors were spread across 1,300 cities and towns, with 36% of individual investors coming from B30 locations—places beyond the top 30 geographical locations identified by AMFI.

This suggests that the fund house’s reach is not limited to investors in major financial centres. However, the company has not attributed its 84% direct-plan share specifically to any single factor, so the figure should not by itself be treated as evidence of a particular investor preference or acquisition strategy.

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MUST READ: Regular vs direct mutual funds: How much are you paying your distributor?

What schemes does Capitalmind offer?

Capitalmind Mutual Fund currently has four schemes: Capitalmind Flexi Cap Fund, Capitalmind Multi Asset Allocation Fund, Capitalmind Liquid Fund and Capitalmind Arbitrage Fund. Each has a different portfolio role, ranging from equity and asset allocation to liquid investments and arbitrage opportunities.

The AMC said its next phase could include fundamentally driven mid-cap and small-cap equity schemes, subject to applicable internal and regulatory approvals. It also plans to explore differentiated hybrid schemes.

For investors, the 84% figure provides a snapshot of how Capitalmind’s AUM was distributed by plan type at the end of its first year. It does not, by itself, indicate fund performance or future returns.

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 13, 2026 6:40 PM IST
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