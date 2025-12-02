Abakkus MF launches its first equity NFO, unveils flexi cap fund built on its MEETS framework

Abakkus Mutual Fund has announced the launch of its first equity new fund offer (NFO), the Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund, signalling the fund house’s formal entry into the equity mutual fund space. The open-ended scheme will invest across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks and will remain open for subscription from December 8 to December 22, 2025.

The flagship offering, the Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund, is designed to deliver long-term capital growth by investing across large-, mid- and small-cap segments. The scheme will allocate at least 65% of its portfolio to equities and equity-linked instruments, up to 35% to debt and money market securities, and up to 10% to REITs and InvITs. Its performance will be measured against the BSE 500 TRI benchmark.

What is the MEETS framework?

A key highlight of the new fund is its reliance on Abakkus Mutual Fund’s proprietary investment philosophy, known as the ‘MEETS’ framework, used across all its schemes.

MEETS stands for:

M – Management Quality: Evaluates promoter pedigree, governance standards and long-term track record.

E – Earnings Strength: Focuses on earnings growth, sustainability of profits and the ability to compound over cycles.

E – Events & Trends: Studies sectoral shifts, disruptions, regulatory changes or macro trends influencing business models.

T – Timing & Valuation: Assesses whether the stock is reasonably priced relative to intrinsic value and growth prospects.

S – Structural Opportunity: Looks at market size, competitive positioning and long-term runway for growth.

This framework helps the fund house identify businesses that exhibit durable competitive advantages and predictable profitability trends.

The Flexi Cap Fund’s investment process also follows the “five Ds”:

> Discovery of ideas from a pool of nearly 1,500 stocks;

> Delving deeper using MEETS;

> Developing a comprehensive macro and micro view;

> Detailing the investment thesis and portfolio alignment;

> Delivering a disciplined, well-constructed portfolio.

"Our Flexi Cap Fund is built on the Abakkus MEETS framework, which blends management quality, earnings strength, structural opportunity, and disciplined timing. The fund is intentionally built with a strong emphasis on risk management rather than trying to forecast market movements. We consciously avoid momentum-heavy bets, excessive portfolio churn and companies burdened with high leverage.

The AMC believes India’s structural strengths—labelled the “4Ds”: democracy, demographics, domestic demand and digital transformation—make it one of the world’s most compelling equity markets. With nominal GDP expected to grow 10–12% annually, Abakkus expects corporate earnings and equity returns to remain resilient.

The fund will be managed by Sanjay Doshi, Head of Investments and Research at Abakkus AMC. Both Regular and Direct plans will be available, with a minimum investment of ₹500.

In addition to its Flexi Cap Fund, Abakkus AMC has also launched a Liquid Fund, open from December 8 to 10, 2025, offering a low-risk option for short-term investors.