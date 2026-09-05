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Bank of India Flexicap takes the biggest small-cap bet: Is higher risk worth it?

Bank of India Flexicap takes the biggest small-cap bet: Is higher risk worth it?

Bank of India Flexicap Fund is taking a markedly different portfolio approach from its peers, favouring smaller companies while maintaining a relatively lower large-cap exposure. The fund’s July 2026 portfolio also shows a distinct mix of banking, defence, pharma and industrial stocks.

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  • Updated Sep 5, 2026 6:04 PM IST
Bank of India Flexicap takes the biggest small-cap bet: Is higher risk worth it?Bank of India Flexicap Fund has 90.3% in equities, 9.3% in debt and 0.4% in cash.

Bank of India Flexicap Fund is taking a notably different approach from three other relatively smaller flexicap funds, with 34% of its equity portfolio allocated to small-cap stocks as of July 2026. The fund's broader-market exposure stands out against JM, Edelweiss and JioBlackRock, which have significantly higher allocations to large-cap companies.

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A comparison of the four funds shows that Bank of India Flexicap has 47% of its equity portfolio in large caps, 19% in mid caps and 34% in small caps. By comparison, JM has 54% in large caps, 18% in mid caps and 28% in small caps.

JioBlackRock Flexicap has the highest large-cap allocation among the four at 66%, followed by Edelweiss at 65%. JioBlackRock allocates 16% to mid caps and 18% to small caps, while Edelweiss has 26% in mid caps and just 9% in small caps.

Bank of India takes a different route

The portfolio positioning means Bank of India Flexicap is potentially more exposed to the volatility associated with smaller companies. Small-cap stocks can offer higher growth potential but can also experience sharper price movements and greater liquidity risks than larger companies.

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The fund's allocation also differs from the near-equity-heavy positioning of the other funds. Bank of India has 90.3% in equities, 9.3% in debt and 0.4% in cash, giving it the largest debt cushion among the four.

JM, meanwhile, has 98.2% in equities, 0.6% in debt and 1.2% in cash. Edelweiss holds 97.4% in equities, 3.2% in debt and 0.1% in cash, while JioBlackRock has 99.4% in equities, 0.9% in debt and 0.1% in cash.

Flexicap Funds: Market-Cap Allocation

Fund Large Cap Mid Cap Small Cap
Bank of India Flexicap 47% 19% 34%
JM Flexicap 54% 18% 28%
JioBlackRock Flexicap 66% 16% 18%
Edelweiss Flexicap 65% 26% 9%

Stock choices also reveal the strategy

Bank of India's top holdings include State Bank of India at 5.1%, ICICI Bank at 4.1%, Hindustan Aeronautics at 3.1%, Sky Gold and Diamonds at 2.9% and Mankind Pharma at 2.9%.

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The fund also has 2.6% in Lloyds Metals and Energy, 2.6% in Dr Reddy's Laboratories, 2.6% in Bharti Airtel, 2.4% in Quality Power Electrical and 2.3% in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

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Banks remain the fund's largest sector allocation at 15.2%, followed by pharmaceuticals and biotechnology at 7.1%, aerospace and defence at 6.1%, electrical equipment at 5.8% and auto components at 5%.

This contrasts with Edelweiss, where banks account for 22.6% of the portfolio, and JioBlackRock, where banks account for 18.7%.

For investors, Bank of India's 34% small-cap allocation does not automatically mean higher returns. Instead, it indicates a portfolio with greater exposure to the broader market and potentially higher volatility. The comparison shows that while all four funds operate within the flexicap category, their approaches to market-cap allocation, sector exposure and stock selection can be substantially different.

DO READ: Small-cap funds are sitting on ₹4.37 lakh crore. Why are fund managers holding on?

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Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Sep 5, 2026 6:04 PM IST
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