BT Explainer: What are smallcase mutual fund portfolios? How the new offering works for investors

smallcase has expanded beyond stocks and ETFs with the launch of Mutual Fund model portfolios, giving investors access to curated baskets of direct mutual funds built around specific goals and investment strategies. The move aims to simplify portfolio construction at a time when investors face an overwhelming number of mutual fund choices.

Advertisement

For years, smallcase has been known for offering model portfolios of stocks and ETFs. With its latest launch, the platform is bringing the same portfolio-based investing approach to mutual funds, allowing investors to invest in professionally curated portfolios instead of selecting individual schemes on their own.

smallcase Mutual Fund Portfolios

The new offering consists of portfolios made up of direct mutual funds sourced from different asset management companies (AMCs) and categories such as equity, debt and hybrid funds. Each portfolio is designed around a particular investment objective, risk profile or time horizon.

Rather than choosing individual mutual funds one by one, investors can invest in a ready-made portfolio that combines multiple schemes into a single strategy.

According to smallcase, the portfolios are periodically reviewed and updated to help ensure they remain aligned with their intended investment goals.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Edelweiss US Technology FoF: How Indian investors can access NVIDIA, Microsoft and other tech giants

Why has smallcase launched this product?

The mutual fund industry has grown rapidly over the past decade, offering investors thousands of schemes across different categories. While this provides choice, it can also make fund selection and portfolio construction more complicated.

smallcase says its new offering is designed to solve this problem by helping investors move from selecting individual products to adopting structured portfolio strategies.

The platform believes many investors are increasingly looking for diversified, goal-based investment solutions rather than managing multiple funds independently.

Types of portfolios

At launch, smallcase is offering more than 30 mutual fund portfolios. These include strategies focused on:

Advertisement

Long-term growth

Multi-asset allocation

Cash parking and liquidity management

Diversified fund selections

Different risk and return profiles

The portfolios are available through the smallcase app and participating portfolio manager websites.

MUST READ: ICICI Prudential tops large caps, HDFC leads ELSS, Flexi Cap rankings in CRISP scorecard

How can investors invest?

Investors can access these portfolios through smallcase's Execution-Only Platform (EOP).

The platform supports:

Lump-sum investments

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs)

Portfolio tracking

Strategy updates and reviews

The process is designed to integrate with existing mutual fund investment workflows while providing a more portfolio-centric experience.

MUST READ: Edelweiss US Technology FoF: How Indian investors can access NVIDIA, Microsoft and other tech giants

How is this different from buying mutual funds directly?

In a traditional approach, investors select and manage individual mutual funds themselves. This often requires decisions on asset allocation, fund selection and periodic portfolio reviews.

With Mutual Fund portfolios, those decisions are packaged into a predefined investment strategy. Investors gain exposure to multiple funds through a single portfolio construct rather than building the portfolio manually.

Why does it matter?

The launch reflects a broader trend in the wealth management industry toward goal-based and portfolio-led investing. As investors seek simpler ways to diversify their investments, platforms are increasingly offering curated solutions that focus on outcomes rather than individual products.

Advertisement

For smallcase, which already serves more than 15 million investors, the move represents a significant expansion into India's rapidly growing mutual fund market. For investors, it offers another way to access diversified mutual fund exposure through professionally structured portfolios tailored to specific financial goals.

MUST READ: Should investors bet on metal funds in 2026 amid geopolitical crisis, rising commodity cycles?