Heatwave in Europe: More than 1,300 excess deaths recorded since June 21

More than 1,300 excess deaths have been recorded in Europe since June 21 due to the record-breaking heatwave affecting much of the continent, the World Health Organization said on Sunday. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described heat stress as a 'silent killer' and warned that European homes, workplaces and schools were not designed for such high temperatures.

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Tens of millions of people faced another weekend of extreme heat as the heatwave moved eastwards across Europe. Some countries reported rising death tolls while health services warned of saturation.

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Temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius in parts of Europe on Sunday, even as storms moved into other areas. French health officials reported about 1,000 more deaths than expected since Wednesday.

The French public health agency said most heat-related deaths involved older people and expected the number to rise as more information became available about deaths in residential care and private homes. Scientists said the heatwave, which began on June 20, was the worst recorded in Europe. The extreme conditions disrupted power generation, damaged infrastructure and overwhelmed healthcare systems.

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On X, Tedros wrote, 'Right now 150 million people are living under extreme heat, hundreds have died, schools are shut, grids are buckling.' He added that climate change and global warming have made such 'once-in-a-generation' heatwaves occur nearly annually. Europe is the fastest-warming continent, heating at twice the global average.

Tedros said the heatwave would have been 'virtually impossible' without human-caused climate change. Scientists noted that soaring night-time temperatures this week were 100 times more likely than two decades ago. The WHO is working with member states and partners to address health threats from extreme heat through preparedness, prevention and stronger health system responses. European countries were urged to implement heat health action plans.

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Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, heating at twice the global average. Right now 150 million people are living under extreme heat, hundreds have died, schools are shut, grids are buckling.



Driven by climate change and global warming, the phenomenon of the… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 28, 2026

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Temperatures broke records in Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany and Poland. Storms in parts of France caused travel and power disruptions. In Germany, train services were reduced on a major rail line in North Rhine-Westphalia and trams suspended in Leipzig.

The heat has also affected Europe’s rivers, depleting and warming waters, causing problems for electricity generation and agriculture.

