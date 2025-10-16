Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
mutual funds
Curie Money, ICICI Prudential AMC tie up for instant investment redemption with UPI

Curie Money, ICICI Prudential AMC tie up for instant investment redemption with UPI

Liquid mutual funds, which invest in instruments like government bonds and treasury bills, have grown popular for their stability and insulation from equity market volatility. With this tie-up, investors can park money in ICICI Prudential AMC’s liquid fund and still use it instantly — for everyday transactions.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 16, 2025 4:39 PM IST
Curie Money, ICICI Prudential AMC tie up for instant investment redemption with UPIThe move signals a larger trend in India’s fintech space: embedding investment-grade financial products directly into digital payment ecosystems. 

Curie Money and ICICI Prudential AMC have launched a first-of-its-kind feature in India that lets retail investors grow their money in a liquid mutual fund while instantly redeeming it via UPI — seamlessly blending investing and spending.

Announced on October 13, the partnership combines three key elements: liquid funds, instant redemption, and UPI payments. The result is a unified solution that offers low-risk growth and real-time access to cash, without lock-ins or penalties.

Advertisement

Liquid mutual funds, which invest in instruments like government bonds and treasury bills, have grown popular for their stability and insulation from equity market volatility. With this tie-up, investors can park money in ICICI Prudential AMC’s liquid fund and still use it instantly — for everyday transactions.

“This collaboration bridges the gap between savings and spending in real time,” said the companies in a joint release. Currently, investors can redeem up to 90% of their holdings instantly, with a cap of ₹50,000 per day, directly into their bank accounts.

By integrating UPI functionality into the instant redemption process, Curie Money makes it possible for users to tap into their mutual fund holdings for payments — a significant shift in how financial products serve daily needs.

Advertisement

The move signals a larger trend in India’s fintech space: embedding investment-grade financial products directly into digital payment ecosystems. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 16, 2025 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today