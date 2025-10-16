Edelweiss MF’s Altiva SIF raises Rs 320 crore as investors flock to hybrid, tax-efficient fund

Edelweiss Mutual Fund (Edelweiss MF) has announced the successful closure of its Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund, the first offering under its new Altiva Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) platform. The fund mobilised approximately Rs 320 crore, signalling strong investor appetite for differentiated, tax-efficient, multi-strategy investment solutions that can perform across diverse market conditions.

The launch marks Edelweiss MF’s formal entry into the SIF space, a relatively new investment category designed to blend the rigour of mutual fund management with the flexibility of alternative strategies. The strong subscription, driven by participation from both individual and corporate investors, underscores growing confidence in hybrid products that balance stability, liquidity, and innovation.

Investor confidence

Commenting on the milestone, Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said, “The successful subscription of the Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund reflects the growing investor appetite for innovative and resilient investment solutions that combine stability with tax efficiency. This reinforces the trend of investors seeking structured, multi-strategy products capable of delivering consistent outcomes across market conditions.”

Gupta added that Edelweiss remains committed to offering “solution-oriented, research-backed investment products” under the Altiva SIF platform, signalling more launches in the coming months.

Deepak Jain, President & Head – Sales, Edelweiss Asset Management, echoed this optimism: “The overwhelming participation from both individual and corporate investors demonstrates strong confidence in our multi-strategy approach. We are excited to continue building all-weather, tax-efficient products that cater to evolving investor needs.”

A multi-strategy approach

The Altiva Hybrid Long-Short Fund follows an interval investment strategy, combining equity arbitrage, fixed income, and selective equity opportunities such as IPOs, buybacks, open offers, and mergers. It also employs low-risk derivative strategies like covered calls and straddles to manage volatility and enhance returns.

The structure aims to deliver steady, income-oriented performance, regardless of overall market direction. Investors can subscribe or redeem twice a week (Mondays and Wednesdays), with a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh. The fund also offers multiple investment options — lump sum, SIP, STP, and SWP — and benefits from favourable taxation, with long-term capital gains taxed at 12.5% after 24 months of holding.

Understanding SIFs

Earlier this month, Gupta explained the concept of Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs), noting that they bridge the gap between traditional mutual funds and alternative investments. “SIFs are flexible investment vehicles that can help investors achieve better risk-adjusted returns by using derivatives beyond simple hedging,” she said, while cautioning against blindly chasing returns.

She emphasised that SIFs should be viewed as “solutions, not asset classes,” with allocations tailored to specific financial goals and risk tolerance. Edelweiss’ Altiva SIF platform, she added, is designed for investors seeking tax-efficient income solutions with lower volatility compared to pure equity products.

Gupta also advised investors to evaluate SIFs based on time horizon, rolling returns, and standard deviation, and to seek expert guidance before investing. “Derivatives are financial tools that can do good things when used sensibly,” she noted, reinforcing the firm’s focus on responsible innovation.