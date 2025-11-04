Edelweiss Mutual Fund crosses Rs 1.64 lakh crore in AUM; SIP inflows hit Rs 500 crore milestone

Edelweiss Mutual Fund has achieved a major growth milestone, crossing Rs 1.64 lakh crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of October 31, 2025 — a sharp jump of more than 80% from Rs 91,000 crore in October 2022. The fund house also crossed the Rs 500 crore mark in its monthly SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) book, signalling robust investor participation and growing retail confidence in its offerings.

Announcing the achievement on social media platform X, Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said: “Some interesting data @EdelweissMF… Grateful to our investors and distribution partners for their support as we cross the ₹500 crore SIP book milestone.”

Rapid growth across categories

Edelweiss Mutual Fund’s equity and hybrid assets have grown nearly fourfold in three years — from Rs 21,000 crore in October 2022 to Rs 84,000 crore in October 2025 — underscoring a strong investor tilt toward long-term equity and balanced schemes. The number of investor folios more than tripled to 31.5 lakh, compared to 10.9 lakh in 2022, while SIP folios surged almost four times to 13.8 lakh during the same period.

Gupta attributed this progress to consistent investor engagement and strong distribution partnerships. “This milestone reflects our investors’ faith in our processes and the power of disciplined investing through SIPs,” she said, highlighting the importance of systematic wealth creation.

Strong fund performance driving inflows

Founded in 2009, Edelweiss Mutual Fund has expanded into one of India’s fastest-growing asset managers, offering over 50 schemes across equity, debt, hybrid, and passive categories. The AMC, part of Edelweiss Financial Services, gained scale through the acquisitions of Forefront Capital in 2014 and JP Morgan AMC in 2016.

Several of Edelweiss’s funds have emerged as category leaders in recent years.

The Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund (Direct–Growth) delivered about 26.2% CAGR over three years and 31.1% over five years, while the Small Cap Fund posted 22.3% and 31% annualised returns over the same periods.

In the hybrid segment, the Edelweiss Aggressive Hybrid Fund returned 19% over three years and 22.1% over five years, outperforming many peers.

On the debt side, the Bharat Bond ETF–April 2031 FOF yielded 8.6% annually over three years, while the Liquid Fund generated 7.1% CAGR over the same period — competitive among short-duration funds.

These consistent returns across categories have helped the AMC attract a wide base of retail and institutional investors alike.

Timeframe Fund Name Return (%)

1M Return Edelweiss BSE Internet Economy Index Fund - Direct Plan 5.49

6M Return Edelweiss Silver ETF 55.85

1Y Return Edelweiss Silver ETF 51.13

3Y Return Edelweiss Technology Fund - Direct Plan 41.56

5Y Return Edelweiss Low Duration Fund - Direct Plan 31.05

Digital adoption and investor focus

Gupta noted that Edelweiss’s digital-first approach and simplified product range have helped widen retail participation. The fund house’s focus on financial education, goal-based investing, and accessible SIP platforms has also been key to sustaining growth.

Edelweiss MF’s Bharat Bond ETFs, India’s first corporate bond ETFs, have strengthened its position in the fixed-income segment, while its mid- and small-cap strategies have been popular with long-term investors seeking higher growth potential.

Looking ahead

As mutual fund penetration deepens in India, Gupta believes SIPs will continue to power the next phase of growth. “Our journey from Rs 91,000 crore to Rs 1.64 lakh crore shows that long-term investing works when investors stay disciplined,” she said. “We remain committed to delivering consistent performance and building trust through transparency and innovation.”

With a diversified product lineup, strong fund performance, and growing retail base, Edelweiss Mutual Fund has positioned itself as one of India’s most dynamic asset management companies — reflecting the evolving confidence of investors in mutual funds as a vehicle for sustainable wealth creation.