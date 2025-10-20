Business Today
Invesco CEO: My aunt forgot her investment, now it’s worth 6.2x in 11 years

For Nanavati, the story highlights a broader behavioral truth: investors who hold on—and stay the course—often outperform those constantly tinkering with their portfolios.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 20, 2025 9:23 AM IST
Invesco CEO: My aunt forgot her investment, now it’s worth 6.2x in 11 yearsThe takeaway? Patience isn’t just a virtue—it’s a strategy. And for those who have the discipline to invest and let time do the work, the rewards can be quietly extraordinary.

The best investors, it turns out, may be the ones who forget they even invested. That’s the core message from Saurabh Nanavati, MD & CEO of Invesco India AMC, who believes the real wealth in mutual funds is created not by market timing—but by time in the market.

In a candid video, Nanavati shared a telling anecdote about a relative that underscores this philosophy. “I just had an aunt last week who said she didn’t even remember her investment,” he said. Curious, he asked his team to dig up her folio. What they found surprised even him: an investment made in 2014 had grown by over 6.2 times in just 11 years.

“She was so happy,” Nanavati said, adding that the fund wasn’t even a high-risk play. “It’s not a mid- or small-cap fund—it’s our flagship Contra Fund.”

For Nanavati, the story highlights a broader behavioral truth: investors who hold on—and stay the course—often outperform those constantly tinkering with their portfolios. “People who forget about their investments for the long term have made far more money than those who churn every 2–3 years,” he explained.

Chasing winners year after year, Nanavati warns, can be a costly trap. “The winner of last year may not be the winner of the future,” he said. Frequent switching—sometimes triggered by changing financial advisors—can derail compounding and long-term returns.

But investor behavior, he notes, is slowly evolving. “The big change I’m seeing is behavioral,” Nanavati observed. “Most SIP sizes now are coming in for 10-year periods or even set on perpetual.” That shift—from short-term speculation to long-term conviction—is, in his view, a healthy sign for Indian retail investing. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 20, 2025 9:23 AM IST
