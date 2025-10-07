Business Today
Is my Rs 35,000 monthly mutual fund portfolio balanced for high-risk, 15+ year wealth creation?

Is my Rs 35,000 monthly mutual fund portfolio balanced for high-risk, 15+ year wealth creation?

Building a long-term investment portfolio requires careful planning, a clear understanding of risk appetite, and disciplined allocation across asset classes. Before making strategic decisions, investors must consider both their financial goals and the safety nets that protect against unexpected life events.

Basudha Das
Basudha Das
  Updated Oct 7, 2025 6:41 PM IST
Is my Rs 35,000 monthly mutual fund portfolio balanced for high-risk, 15+ year wealth creation?The expert noted that the current equity allocation is heavily tilted toward mid- and small-cap funds, which may not be ideal given current valuations and market conditions.

I have been investing in mutual funds for a year and have now finalised my portfolio to continue for the next 15+ years. My risk appetite is high, and my monthly investment allocation is Rs 35,000 as follows: PPFAS Rs 9,000 (25.7%), Nifty50 Rs 5,000 (14.3%), HDFC Midcap Rs 7,500 (21.4%), Bandhan Smallcap Rs 6,000 (17.1%), Gold ETF Rs 1,500 (4.3%), and Debt – ABSL Liquid Fund Rs 6,000 (17.1%, earmarked as an emergency fund targeting ₹2 lakh).

Does this allocation strike the right balance between growth and risk? Should I increase exposure to large caps or diversify further across categories? After 1 year of investing in MFs, I have selected these funds and this amount to continue for next 15+ years.

Advice by Rajani Tandale, Senior Vice President, Mutual Fund at 1 Finance

From what you’ve shared:

· Time horizon: Long (15+ years) → you have the capacity to take risk and ride through volatility.

· Risk appetite: High.

· Track record: You already have a one-year investment history and are now finalising your “go forward” portfolio.

· Emergency fund: You are targeting ₹2 lakh in a debt/liquid fund (ABSL Liquid).

· Monthly deployment: 35,000, of which 29,000 is into equities/gold and 6,000 is earmarked for the emergency fund.

The debt/liquid allocation is rightly kept separate as an emergency buffer and not for returns. However, I don’t yet have your holistic picture (age, profession/industry, family background, dependents, liabilities, home ownership, or other assets). A comprehensive financial plan needs those details. As a general guideline, try to maintain 6–12 months of expenses as emergency reserve across liquid/debt instruments and savings accounts.

Before we optimise mutual fund allocations, it’s critical to ensure your risk protection layer is in place:

· Health Insurance: Relying only on a corporate health policy is risky. If you change jobs or face a break in employment, you may lose cover. Having a personal health insurance policy (₹10–20 lakh base cover + top-up if needed) ensures continuity and protects you and your family against large medical expenses.

· Term Life Insurance: If you have dependents, loans, or liabilities, a pure term plan is non-negotiable. Cover should ideally equal 12–15× annual income + outstanding liabilities. This ensures your family’s financial security is intact in case of unforeseen events.

Only after these pillars are in place should you scale equity allocations for long-term wealth. Without them, even the best portfolio could collapse under a health emergency or income disruption.

Portfolio observations

· Your equity allocation (29,000) is tilted significantly toward mid- and small-cap funds. Solely relying on these categories may not be ideal because valuations in this segment are currently stretched - several mid/small-cap funds have restricted lump-sum investments due to overheating.

· A flexi-cap fund makes more sense for long-term wealth creation. The fund manager has the flexibility to shift between large, mid, and small caps based on relative attractiveness.

· Your current choice, PPFAS Flexi Cap, has a conservative style with high cash levels (~23%), which can act as a drag in bull markets. For an investor with a high-risk appetite and long horizon, a fully invested strategy may suit better - e.g., HDFC Flexi Cap has historically stayed invested and has a strong track record.

· The Nifty 50 index fund is an excellent low-cost, long-term core holding.

· Gold ETF allocation adds diversification, but you may also consider

· Silver ETF for an additional hedge against equity downturns and inflationary cycles.

Bottom line: A strong portfolio without a holistic plan is like a fast car without a steering wheel. A qualified advisor aligns products to purpose, keeps you on course, and meaningfully increases the odds you’ll actually meet your milestones.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 7, 2025 6:40 PM IST
