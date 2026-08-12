Is your flexi cap fund really a “Flexi Cap” Fund? Top 10 funds show big allocation differences

Among the funds analysed, Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund stands out for its strong large-cap bias. Around 91.01% of its equity portfolio is allocated to large-cap stocks, while mid-caps account for 3.95% and small-caps 5.04%.

This makes the scheme an outlier among flexi cap funds and means investors looking for greater exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks may get a very different portfolio from another fund in the same category.

Parag Parikh also has the lowest overall equity allocation among the 10 funds at 81.37%, with 8.05% in debt, 4.17% in real estate and 6.42% in cash and equivalents.

More of midcaps

At the other end of the spectrum, some flexi cap funds have allocated substantially more of their equity portfolios to mid- and small-cap stocks.

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ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund has 10.03% in mid-caps and 25.29% in small-caps, taking its combined mid- and small-cap exposure to 35.32%.

UTI Flexi Cap Fund has 27.07% in mid-caps and 12.75% in small-caps. Aditya Birla Sun Life Flexi Cap has an even higher combined mid- and small-cap allocation of 43.53%, comprising 27.17% mid-caps and 16.36% small-caps.

These differences can have a meaningful impact on how funds behave across market cycles, particularly when smaller companies outperform or underperform large-cap stocks.

Equity allocation

The funds also differ in how much of their overall portfolios are invested in equities.

Flexi Cap Fund Equity Debt Large Cap* Mid Cap* Small Cap* Parag Parikh Flexi Cap 81.37% 8.05% 91.01% 3.95% 5.04% HDFC Flexi Cap 94.04% 0.49% 76.75% 14.05% 9.20% Kotak Flexicap 98.45% 0.21% 73.18% 23.59% 3.23% Aditya Birla SL Flexi Cap 99.06% — 56.47% 27.17% 16.36% UTI Flexi Cap 97.09% 0.23% 60.18% 27.07% 12.75% SBI Flexicap 97.78% 0.79% 63.35% 22.93% 13.72% ICICI Pru Flexicap 96.77% 0.25% 64.68% 10.03% 25.29% Franklin India Flexi Cap 95.61% 0.26% 77.48% 10.85% 11.67% Axis Flexi Cap 94.69% 6.45% 61.99% 21.31% 16.70% Canara Robeco Flexi Cap 96.34% — 74.26% 20.64% 5.10%

Large-, mid- and small-cap percentages are of the equity portion, according to the provided data.

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What should investors look at?

The data shows why investors should not assume that all flexi cap funds provide the same diversification simply because they belong to the same category. The category gives fund managers flexibility, but individual investment strategies can result in substantially different portfolios.

Investors should therefore examine market-cap allocation, overall equity exposure, debt and cash holdings before selecting a flexi cap fund. A scheme with 90% or more of its equity portfolio in large caps can behave very differently from one with a sizeable allocation to mid- and small-cap stocks.

Flexicap funds in July 2026

Flexi Cap funds saw ₹4,709 crore of inflows in July, the lowest monthly inflow since May 2025, although the category’s AUM remained significantly higher at ₹15.61 lakh crore. In comparison, Small Cap funds attracted ₹7,767 crore, the highest among the three categories, while their average July return stood at 0.81%. Mid Cap funds received ₹6,192 crore and delivered an average return of 1.34%.

Large Cap funds, meanwhile, recorded an outflow of ₹1,321 crore, despite delivering the highest average July return of 1.90%. The data shows that while investors continued to favour Small and Mid Cap funds for fresh allocations, Large Cap funds performed better during the month, whereas Flexi Cap flows moderated despite the category remaining the largest by AUM.