UPI, NEFT, RTGS or IMPS: When can your digital payments come under the Income Tax Department’s scanner?

Making payments through UPI, NEFT, RTGS or IMPS does not automatically trigger an income tax notice. However, digital transactions can come under the tax department’s scrutiny when the value or frequency of transactions does not appear consistent with the income disclosed in the taxpayer’s Income Tax Return (ITR).
Tax experts say the Income Tax Department is increasingly using data from multiple sources to identify discrepancies between a taxpayer’s reported income and financial activity. The focus, therefore, is not necessarily on the payment method but on whether the transaction can be explained and reconciled with the taxpayer’s declared financial position.
FAQs
Do UPI, NEFT, RTGS or IMPS payments automatically trigger an income tax notice?
No. Making payments through UPI, NEFT, RTGS or IMPS does not automatically lead to an income tax notice. Scrutiny usually arises when the value or frequency of transactions does not match the income reported in your ITR.
When can digital transactions come under Income Tax Department scrutiny?
Digital transactions may attract scrutiny when large or frequent credits in a bank account are not explained as business income, professional receipts, investment proceeds or other valid sources in the ITR. High-value purchases, such as property bought through banking channels, can also invite questions if the source of funds is unclear.
How does the Income Tax Department track digital and financial transactions?
The department receives data under the Statement of Financial Transactions framework from banks, mutual funds, financial institutions, property authorities and other reporting entities. This information is matched with your PAN, AIS, Form 26AS and ITR to identify mismatches.
Can mismatches in TDS, AIS, Form 26AS or capital gains lead to tax queries?
Yes. If TDS is shown in Form 26AS or AIS but the related income is not properly disclosed in the ITR, the department may seek an explanation. The same applies if share, mutual fund or other investment transactions reported by institutions do not match the capital gains declared by the taxpayer.
How can taxpayers avoid unnecessary income tax notices on digital transactions?
Taxpayers should review AIS and Form 26AS before filing the ITR, report all income and gains correctly, and maintain proper records for the source of funds. It is also advisable to keep personal and business transactions separate so that reconciliation becomes easier if any query arises.