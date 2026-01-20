Jio BlackRock unveils 2026 roadmap with Sector Rotation Fund, ETFs and global plans

Jio BlackRock Asset Management will kick off its 2026 product roadmap with the launch of the JioBlackRock Sector Rotation Fund, as the asset manager sharpens its focus on dynamic equity strategies, technology-led portfolio solutions and international expansion. The new fund offer (NFO) for the Sector Rotation Fund will open on January 27, 2026, and close on February 9, 2026, marking one of the AMC’s first major launches in its second year of operations.

Advertisement

Related Articles

JioBlackRock Sector Rotation Fund

The JioBlackRock Sector Rotation Fund is designed to dynamically rotate across equity sectors based on macroeconomic signals and market indicators. Equity markets tend to move in cycles, with different sectors outperforming at different stages of the economic cycle. The fund seeks to respond to these shifts by adjusting sector allocations in line with changing conditions, while also managing risk as market dynamics evolve. The strategy is intended for investors looking for an active, systematic approach to navigating sectoral opportunities rather than maintaining static allocations.

Model Portfolio Facility

Beyond the sector rotation offering, Jio BlackRock AMC has gone live with its Model Portfolio Facility under the brand JioBLK ProFolios. These model portfolios offer curated combinations of Jio BlackRock mutual fund schemes, constructed by the AMC’s investment professionals. The portfolios are powered by BlackRock’s proprietary Aladdin investment and risk management platform, enabling disciplined portfolio construction and ongoing risk monitoring. The initiative is aimed at investors who prefer structured diversification without the complexity of selecting and managing individual schemes.

Advertisement

Active equity strategies

Active equity strategies remain a core pillar of the AMC’s growth plans. Jio BlackRock has indicated that future active funds will continue to be built on BlackRock’s Systematic Active Equity (SAE) platform, which currently underpins the JioBlackRock Flexicap Fund. The SAE framework combines quantitative models with active portfolio management and risk controls, allowing strategies to be scaled across different equity segments. The AMC plans to extend this approach to a broader range of equity funds over the course of 2026.

Other projects

International expansion is another key focus area for the firm. Jio BlackRock is in the process of setting up an entity in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and is working toward securing the necessary regulatory approvals. The proposed GIFT City presence is expected to facilitate cross-border fund structures, enabling Indian investors to gain access to global investment opportunities, while also allowing international investors to tap into India-focused strategies through a regulated financial hub.

Advertisement

The AMC is also preparing to roll out Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs) aimed at addressing more sophisticated investment requirements. These funds are expected to offer differentiated exposures and tailored investment solutions for investors with higher risk appetite or more complex portfolio needs. In parallel, Jio BlackRock is planning a comprehensive exchange-traded fund (ETF) build-out in 2026. The ETF strategy will focus on transparent, low-cost and scalable products designed to support modern portfolio construction for both retail and institutional investors.

In 2025, Jio BlackRock Broking Pvt Ltd received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to begin operations as a brokerage firm, marking an important step in the group’s expansion across financial services. The entity has been registered as a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers, strengthening the broader Jio–BlackRock platform in India.

Jio Financial Q3

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) reported a consolidated profit of ₹269 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, supported by strong growth across its core businesses. The company’s consolidated total income more than doubled year-on-year to ₹901 crore in Q3 FY26, driven by higher contributions from lending, payments, asset management and other fee-based activities.

Pre-provisioning operating profit rose 7 percent to ₹354 crore during the quarter. The company said robust income growth was partly offset by higher operating expenses, reflecting continued investments to scale up its businesses and expand its financial services ecosystem.

Advertisement

A notable trend in the quarter was the increasing contribution from operating businesses. Net income from core operations accounted for 55 percent of consolidated net income in Q3 FY26, a sharp rise from 20 percent in the corresponding quarter last year, highlighting improving earnings quality.

JFSL’s asset management business, operated through the Jio-BlackRock joint venture, reported assets under management of ₹14,972 crore across 10 schemes, with a retail investor base of around one million. The company said inflows were increasingly driven by investors from beyond the top 30 cities, including a growing proportion of first-time mutual fund investors.

