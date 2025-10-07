JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund: What happens after NFO closes, when investors can expect unit allotment

The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks, completes its New Fund Offer (NFO) period today (October 7, 2025). Backed by Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, this fund marks the joint venture’s entry into the active equity space — promising a blend of human expertise and technology-driven decision-making through BlackRock’s Systematic Active Equity (SAE) model.

As the NFO closes, the Asset Management Company (AMC) begins the post-offer process, which includes unit allotment, portfolio construction, and NAV declaration before the scheme opens for regular transactions.

When will investors get unit allotment?

In general, after an NFO closes, fund houses typically take three to five business days to process applications and allot units to eligible investors.

During this period, the AMC verifies each application, ensuring that the Know Your Customer (KYC) details, payment status, and investment criteria are complete. Once verified, mutual fund units are credited to the investor’s linked Demat account or folio.

If there are application issues, such as incomplete KYC or incorrect details, the AMC rejects the application and refunds the subscription amount, usually within the same timeframe.

Once allotment is complete, investors will receive an email or SMS confirmation, and the units will start reflecting in their investment accounts.

What happens after allotment

Following allotment, the fund manager begins constructing the investment portfolio — deploying the collected capital across equities, debt instruments, and other assets in line with the scheme’s mandate.

JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund structure

The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund will invest:

65–100% in equities and related instruments across large-, mid-, and small-cap companies,

0–35% in debt and money market instruments, and

up to 10% in REITs and InvITs.

The scheme offers only a Direct Plan (Growth Option) with no exit load, and a minimum investment of ₹500, making it accessible to both new and experienced investors.

Once the portfolio construction is underway, the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund will be published daily, reflecting changes in market value. Investors can then buy or redeem units at the prevailing NAV, as the scheme transitions into a fully operational open-ended fund.

A first-of-its-kind active fund

The JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund is India’s first active equity fund powered by BlackRock’s Systematic Active Equity (SAE) framework, which combines data analytics, AI signals, and fund manager judgment. This model uses real-time market data and predictive indicators to enhance stock selection and optimize portfolio balance.

Key features include:

No Exit Load – Redeem investments anytime without penalty.

Ultra-Low Expense Ratio – Around 0.50%, among the lowest in its category.

Wide Diversification – Nearly 150 stocks, reducing concentration risk.

Technology Advantage – Powered by BlackRock’s ALADDIN platform for global-standard risk management.

Today is your last opportunity to invest in the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO.



With Systematic Active Equity (SAE)* combining technology and human expertise, the fund adapts across small, mid and large cap and aims to spot opportunities.



What should investors note?

In usual practice, Investors who participated in the NFO should check for unit allotment within five working days and ensure their email and folio details are up to date. Once units are credited, they can track the fund’s NAV and performance via the JioBlackRock website, app, or registrar platforms like CAMS or KFintech.

However, investors should note that JioBlackRock has not officially conveyed when investors can expect the unit allotment.

For those who missed the NFO window, the fund will be available for regular purchase at its daily NAV after allotment.

As the JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund NFO closes, the focus shifts to unit allotment and portfolio deployment — the crucial phase where investor money starts working in the market. With AI-backed fund management, no exit load, and broad diversification, the scheme aims to deliver a new-age investing experience that blends global precision with Indian opportunity.