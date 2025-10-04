Kotak Alternate unveils Yield & Growth Fund aiming at stable returns, growth upside

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd (Kotak Alts) has announced the launch of the Kotak Yield & Growth Fund (KYGF), a differentiated strategy that seeks to deliver steady credit-led income alongside selective growth participation through structured solutions. The initiative marks a renewed push to deepen India’s private credit ecosystem, while offering investors risk-adjusted yields and long-term value creation.

According to the company, the new fund will primarily target cash-flowing, mid- to large-sized enterprises with strong governance standards. The strategy aims to use structured credit solutions to enable growth, support refinancing, and fund strategic acquisitions.

“Kotak Yield & Growth Fund brings together the two pillars our investors value most—reliable yield and measured growth—delivered through the same rigorous credit underwriting that has defined Kotak Alts,” said Eshwar Karra, Deputy Managing Director, Kotak Alternates. “We see a durable opportunity to fund high-quality Indian businesses with structure, security and clarity on exits, while sharing in their growth where appropriate.”

Global track record

Kotak Alts, the alternatives business of Kotak Group, manages nearly ₹40,000 crore in private credit assets for global investors. Over the past two decades, the platform has delivered consistent returns of 18–20% with zero defaults across a large number of transactions. The launch of KYGF extends this expertise to the domestic market, with the fund now open to family offices and institutional investors in India.

Income-first, growth-enabled

The KYGF is structured around an income-first, growth-enabled approach. Core allocations will be directed toward security-enhanced private credit, while select opportunities will be pursued through equity-linked instruments that provide additional upside. This hybrid design is intended to generate resilient cash yields with potential for capital appreciation.

Risk management is central to the fund’s strategy. The approach emphasizes seniority, collateral coverage, covenants, and pre-agreed monetization routes to mitigate downside risk. By focusing on cash-generative businesses across both listed and unlisted markets, Kotak aims to build a portfolio that balances stability with selective growth participation.

