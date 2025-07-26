Kotak Focused Fund turns Rs 10K monthly SIP into Rs 12 lakh in 6 years — How do peers perform?

In the world of long-term investing, consistency often beats flash. That’s exactly what Kotak Focused Fund has demonstrated since its launch in July 2019. Over the past six years, this mutual fund has turned a steady Rs 10,000 monthly SIP into Rs 12.29 lakh, compared to the Rs 7.2 lakh invested — delivering annualised SIP returns of 17.7%, according to data from Value Research.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Launched on July 16, 2019, and managed by Shibani Sircar Kurian, the fund has built a solid reputation for its focused investment strategy. It currently manages assets worth Rs 3,707 crore and limits its portfolio to a maximum of 30 companies, primarily large-cap stocks (79%) and some exposure to mid-caps (17%). Major allocations include large banks, telecom, IT, capital markets, and consumer discretionary sectors, while staying underweight in metals and oil & gas.

Despite its concentrated portfolio, Kotak Focused Fund has maintained a beta of less than 1 and a Sharpe ratio above 1, signaling strong risk-adjusted performance. Notably, it has outperformed its benchmark across various timeframes — six months, one year, three years, five years, and since inception.

Advertisement

A one-time investment (lumpsum) of Rs 10,000 at launch would have grown to approximately ₹28,029, showing how even small amounts can grow meaningfully when invested consistently.

Even more impressively, the fund has shown 100% success in delivering positive returns over any three- or five-year period since launch — an important signal for investors seeking stability. The fund is also relatively accessible, with a minimum investment requirement of just ₹100.

The Direct-Growth plan of the fund has also impressed. Since inception, it has generated 18.31% average annual returns, with the potential to double investments every 5 years. As of July 25, 2025, the NAV of this plan stands at ₹27.56, and the fund maintains a modest expense ratio of 0.55% — lower than most of its peers.

Advertisement

But how does Kotak Focused Fund stack up against other funds in its category?

Peer Comparison Snapshot

Fund Name AUM (Cr) Fund Age Expense Ratio Kotak Focused Fund ₹3,707 6 yrs 1 m 0.55% ICICI Prudential India Opportunities Fund ₹29,463 6 yrs 7 m 0.61% SBI Contra Fund ₹47,390 12 yrs 6 m 0.68% ICICI Prudential Value Fund ₹54,096 12 yrs 6 m 0.98% ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund ₹5,645 11 yrs 3 m 0.58% ICICI Pru India Equity FOF ₹191 5 yrs 5 m 0.63%

In terms of trailing returns (as of July 10, 2025), Kotak Focused Fund has held its own:

6-Month Return: 13.12% (vs category avg. 9.64%)

1-Year Return: 1.78% (vs -0.16%)

3-Year Return: 19.08% (vs 21.9%)

5-Year Return: 21.74% (vs 24.38%)

While a few funds may outperform on some metrics, Kotak Focused Fund offers a compelling blend of consistency, risk management, and long-term growth.

What should investors keep in mind?

Though past performance is impressive, experts warn that returns are not guaranteed. Mutual fund investments should align with your risk appetite, financial goals, and time horizon. Focused funds, by nature, come with higher concentration risk, which can amplify both gains and losses.

Still, for investors looking for a fund that combines da isciplined strategy with strong historical performance, Kotak Focused Fund stands tall among its peers, proving that patience and consistency can turn small SIPs into substantial wealth.