‘My job is to sell SIPs, but…’: Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta on spending vs saving balance

While she is best known for championing Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) as an ideal way for young Indians to build long-term wealth, Edelweiss Mutual Fund CEO Radhika Gupta is now also urging people to enjoy the money they earn.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on July 23, Gupta struck a personal and reflective tone as she balanced her professional identity with a life lesson. “Started this journey with a dream, now a small joy fills my heart. The sweetness of hard work is a different kind of joy,” she wrote in Hindi.

She added, “My job is to sell SIPs, but I always tell everyone — young and old — to take the time to enjoy the fruits of your hard work. Save, but also spend, on things that give you joy, because it makes the journey worth it.”

Gupta reminded followers that building wealth is not the only measure of a successful life. “At the end of the day, life is not a race of who has the highest NAV or most rupees, but who has lived most joyfully. The middle path exists, and it is a good one.”

While she strongly advocates for disciplined investing through SIPs — which she calls an “accessible savings-cum-growth solution” trusted by crores of Indians — Gupta also stressed the importance of emotional balance when it comes to money. Her message is clear: don’t live only to save; also spend meaningfully, especially on things that bring happiness and fulfillment.

Apart from encouraging mindful spending, Gupta continues to educate investors about the foundations of financial literacy. In another post on X, she wrote, “Stocks, FD or MF? Most people start their money journey by jumping too quickly into what to buy. A little bit like trying to swim without knowing how to breathe and float.”

She believes that before investing a single rupee, people should build strong money habits. Her three key suggestions are: first, understand the difference between saving and investing. Savings are for short-term security; investments help money grow over the long term.

Second, grasp the basics of risk and return. “Every asset class finally is just a story of risk and return,” she noted. Whether it’s stocks, bonds, or gold, each product has a unique profile that must match your financial goals.

Finally, she warns against mixing insurance with investment. “The importance of protection and separating it from investing. Both are needed, but mixing them is deadly,” she said.

Earlier in June, Gupta had cautioned investors about chasing high returns blindly. She flagged the influence of finfluencers who use FOMO (fear of missing out) to promote risky investment products not suited to most people.

Despite her advisory role in the investment space, Gupta's latest message is refreshingly human: it’s okay, even important to spend on joy. As she puts it, the real goal is not to out-save others, but to live well and meaningfully.