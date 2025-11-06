Kotak MF bets on Bharat boom with new Rural Opportunities Fund; NFO open till Nov 20

Kotak Mutual Fund has introduced the Kotak Rural Opportunities Fund, an open-ended equity scheme designed to capitalise on India’s evolving rural landscape. The fund aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies involved in, or benefitting from, the ongoing rural transformation. The scheme’s benchmark is the Nifty Rural Index (TRI), and investors can subscribe during the new fund offer (NFO) period, which ends on 20 November. The minimum investment amount during the NFO is Rs 1,000, while systematic investment plan (SIP) contributions start at Rs 500.

The fund house emphasises that rural India is undergoing a significant transition, moving beyond its traditional agricultural roots. "Rural India is no longer just about agriculture; it’s the new growth frontier of Bharat. From financial inclusion to digital connectivity and local manufacturing, rural India is witnessing a transformation driven by opportunity, aspiration, and policy. Rising rural income growth and consumption are now integral to India’s macro story. The Kotak Rural Opportunities Fund aims to help investors participate in this shift, one that aligns with India’s journey toward inclusive and balanced economic development,” said Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company.

Recent data from the fund house highlights that around 40% of rural workers are now engaged in non-agricultural jobs, and female participation in the workforce has nearly doubled since 2018. This change has resulted in a rise in dual-income households. Furthermore, more than half of rural spending is now allocated to non-food items, reflecting a shift towards increased consumption and varied income sources. The fund will be co-managed by Arjun Khanna (equity) and Abhishek Bisen (debt), with an exit load of 0.5% for redemption within 90 days of allotment, and nil thereafter.

Arjun Khanna, Fund Manager, Kotak Rural Opportunities Fund, commented, "Our outlook on the rural theme is structurally positive — improving incomes, better infrastructure, and expanding access to finance and technology are setting the stage for sustained, broad-based growth. The rural economy today spans across sectors — from agriculture and manufacturing to construction, services, and consumption. Through a diversified, bottom-up approach, we look to identify businesses that are either driving or benefiting from this transformation. The fund provides investors an opportunity to participate in this evolving theme through a disciplined and research-driven process.” The portfolio will focus on companies with significant rural exposure, selected using stringent quality and growth filters.

Peer watch

ICICI Prudential Rural Opportunities Fund

The ICICI Prudential Rural Opportunities Fund (Regular Plan), launched in January 2025, is a thematic equity scheme that focuses on companies benefiting from India’s rural growth story. With ₹1,945 crore in assets under management (AUM) as of November 4, 2025, the fund is relatively new but has quickly built a diversified portfolio of 46 stocks spanning consumer, financial, technology, and energy sectors.

The NAV stands at ₹11.61, reflecting modest early gains since inception. The fund holds a strong tilt towards consumer staples (25%), financials (21.9%), and consumer discretionary (14%), sectors closely linked to rural consumption and income growth. Top holdings include Bharti Airtel (8.9%), Hindustan Unilever (7.3%), ITC (7.2%), Mahindra & Mahindra (5.2%), and NTPC (4.9%).

With a portfolio P/E ratio of 22.73 and 3-year average earnings growth of 30.6%, the fund maintains exposure to quality large-cap and mid-cap names driving rural demand. However, as a thematic fund, it carries higher concentration risk, making it suitable only for investors with a 7+ year horizon and a high-risk appetite.

Experts suggest using SIPs to benefit from market volatility. The fund’s focus on rural consumption, infrastructure, and agri-linked growth positions it well for long-term structural gains, though near-term returns may be uneven.

ICICI Prudential Rural Opportunities Fund

Fund House: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd

Category: Equity – Thematic (Rural Opportunities)

Launch Date: January 2025

Benchmark Index: BSE 500 TRI

Fund Size (AUM): Rs 1,945 crore

NAV (Growth / IDCW): Rs 11.61 / Rs 11.61

Expense Ratio: 1.57% (Median)

Exit Load: 1% if redeemed within 12 months

Minimum Investment: Rs 5,000 (Lump sum)

Minimum SIP Investment: Rs 100 per month

Portfolio Composition: Equity: 85.32% Debt: 1.02% Cash & Equivalents: 13.65%

Number of Stocks : 46

Average Market Cap: Rs 2,64,102 crore

Portfolio P/E Ratio: 22.73

Portfolio P/B Ratio: 4.02

3-Year Earnings Growth: 30.63%

Top Sectors: Consumer Staples (25.01%), Financials (21.96%), Consumer Discretionary (14.25%), Technology (8.92%), Energy & Utilities (5.45%)

Top Holdings: Bharti Airtel (8.92%), Hindustan Unilever (7.29%), ITC (7.20%), Mahindra & Mahindra (5.19%), NTPC (4.92%)

Top 5 Holdings: (Total Weight) 33.51%

Suitability: High-risk investors with 7+ year horizon

Investment Mode Advice SIP recommended; suitable for long-term thematic allocation

Taxation: LTCG > Rs 1.25 lakh taxed at 12.5%; STCG taxed at 20%; dividends taxable per income slab with 10% TDS beyond Rs 10,000