MFs significantly increased their stake in these small-cap stocks in March quarter

In Q4FY24, mutual funds (MFs) increased shareholding in select small-cap stocks. Data available from ACE Equity showed that as many as six stocks have seen at least 8 percentage point jump in shareholding from MFs so far. Here are some key stocks which saw increased shareholding:



Whirlpool of India: MF stake in Whirlpool jumped 20.02 percentage points in the recent quarter--from 11.12 per cent in the Q3FY24 to 31.14 per cent in Q4. The domestic appliances manufacturing company has a current market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 18,995 crore and its stock was trading at Rs 1,497 apiece on April 26.

In the recently-listed Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, MFs bought a 12.63 per cent stake in Q4FY24 in the hospitality sector company. Previously, MFs had no stake in the stock. Its share was trading at Rs 196, with the latest m-cap being Rs 4,187 crore.

Popular Vehicles & Services is also a newly-listed stock, where MFs bought a 9.49 per cent stake in Q4. Previously, MFs had no stake in the stock. Its stock was trading at Rs. 235 apiece and it had a market cap of Rs 1,674 crore.

Aavas Financiers saw a 9.08 percentage point jump in shareholding from MFs. The stake increased from 12.05 per cent to 21.13 per cent in a quarter. This housing finance company’s shares were trading at Rs 1,605 apiece and it had a market cap of Rs 12,702 crore.

Innova Captab: In case of the pharma stock, in Q4, MFs increased stake by 8.98 percentage points to take their total shareholding to 12.38 per cent. It has a current m-cap of Rs 2,676 crore at a latest share price of Rs 467.5.

Shakti Pumps (India): MFs bought an 8.26 per cent stake in Q4. In the previous quarter, mutual funds did not have any stake in this capital goods company. Its stock was trading at Rs 1,791 apiece and it had a market cap of Rs 3,588 crore.

Tips Industries: It witnessed a 7.23 percentage point jump in shareholding from MFs. The stake increased from 0.70 per cent to 7.93 per cent in a quarter. This media & entertainment sector stock were trading at Rs 459.7 apiece and it had a market cap of Rs 5,904 crore.

Exicom Tele-Systems: Also a newly-listed stock, where MFs bought a 6.96 per cent stake in Q4. Previously, MFs had no stake in the stock. Its stock was trading at Rs 279 apiece and it had a market cap of Rs 3,371 crore.

E.I.D. - Parry (India) and Aster DM Healthcare have also seen MFs raise their stake by 6.95 percentage points and 6.48 percentage points respectively in Q4FY24.