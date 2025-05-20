Mutual Fund Trackers: A Simple Guide

Investing in mutual funds is like setting sail for your financial goals; whether buying a home, funding your child’s education, or building a retirement nest egg. But once you’ve chosen the right funds, it isn’t enough to leave them on autopilot. You need to monitor how your mutual funds are performing. That’s where a mutual fund tracker comes in.

In this article, you’ll learn about these trackers, why they matter, and how to use them, with no complicated jargon!

What is a Mutual Fund Tracker?

A mutual fund tracker is any tool or platform that shows you how your chosen funds are doing. It typically gives you:

Net Asset Value (NAV): The price of one unit of the fund.

Portfolio Composition: Which stocks, bonds, or other assets the fund holds.

Performance Metrics: Returns over different time frames (1 month, 6 months, 1 year, etc.).

Some trackers update daily, others in real time. Either way, they keep you informed so you can make smart investment decisions.

Why Track Mutual Funds?

Mutual funds, as marketable securities, exhibit varying performance in response to market conditions. Tracking your MFs thus becomes essential to:

Stay on Course with Your Goals

If you aim to build ₹10 lakh in five years, you need to know if your funds are on track. A tracker helps you compare actual returns against your target, so you can adjust your strategy if needed.

Make Informed Choices

Good performance? You might choose to invest more. Poor performance? You might switch to a better-performing fund. Tracking your mutual funds removes guesswork.

Maintain the Right Mix

Over time, market volatility can alter the asset allocation of your portfolio. Regular check-ups let you rebalance, keeping risk levels aligned with your comfort zone.

Control Costs

Compare expense ratios across schemes—lower fees directly boost your net returns. Watch for hidden loads (entry/exit fees) that eat into gains if you switch too often.

React to Market Changes

If a major policy shift or global event rattles markets, you’ll know immediately which of your holdings are most affected and take action accordingly.

How to Track?

1. Free Online Portfolio Trackers

Websites and apps that let you enter your fund details (such as the folio number) and help you see a consolidated view. They often compare your returns with benchmark indices like the NIFTY 50, highlight hidden fees, and flag underperforming schemes.

2. Mutual Fund Fact Sheets

Every month, asset managers publish a one-page fact sheet for each scheme. It lists key details:

Fund objective and strategy

Latest NAV and Assets Under Management (AUM)

Expense ratios and load charges

Top 10 holdings and sector allocation

Risk measures (standard deviation, beta, Sharpe ratio)

Returns across different periods and SIP performance

Reading the fact sheet can help you get a quick check on your mutual funds’ performance.

3. Consolidated Account Statement (CAS)

The depositories (CDSL/NSDL) send a CAS to your email, showing all transactions across fund houses and folios monthly. You can also download it from registrars like CAMS or KFintech. It helps you verify purchases, redemptions, and dividends in one place.

4. AMC Websites and Mobile Apps

Each fund house offers its own portal and app. Logging in with your PAN and folio numbers lets you view live NAVs, download statements, and sometimes even run personalised analytics.

Quick Takeaways

Pick Your Tools: Sign up for a free online tracker, save AMC fact sheets to a dedicated folder, and check the CAS portal at intervals.

Schedule a Review: Every quarter, spend 15–20 minutes reviewing your funds. Note any big changes in NAV, asset mix, or expense ratio.

Stay Disciplined: Resist the urge to chase hot funds or panic when markets dip. Tracking helps you stick to your long-term plan.

To Wrap Up

Monitoring your mutual funds need not be a chore. With simple tools like online trackers and monthly fact sheets, you can keep close tabs on your investments without getting overwhelmed. A little regular attention ensures you stay on course, so your money can work steadily toward your goals.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial, investment, or professional advice. Readers are encouraged to seek independent advice before acting on any information contained in this article. Smallcase Technologies Private Limited disclaims any responsibility for actions taken based on the content of this publication.